Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Malden and Pine City host community revival event two years after Babb Road Fire
Malden and Pine City came together for its community revival event. It’s been two years since the Babb Road fire destroyed over 200 homes, businesses and buildings.
KREM
Spokane Schools on late start Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KREM
Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KREM
13-year-old passenger in north Spokane wrong-way crash has broken bones, no other injuries reported
A 13-year-old passenger in the wrong-way car has a broken arm and leg from the crash. The infant and driver in the car that was hit were not injured.
KREM
Eastern Washington football loses to Oregon 70-14
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eastern Washington football team ran into a buzz saw in Autzen Stadium tonight as they were trounced by an angry Oregon Ducks team. Oregon dropped 15 spots in the AP top 25 poll from No. 11 to unranked following a 49-3 beatdown at the hands of Georgia last Saturday. The Ducks took all of their frustration out on Eastern Washington tonight.
Comments / 0