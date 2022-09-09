ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane Schools on late start Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students within the Spokane Public Schools District will get a late start on Monday for the first time this year. Class will begin an hour late to allow time for teacher collaboration. Here’s what the late start means for the schools:. High Schools and Libby...
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
Unhealthy air quality in Spokane, most of Washington on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane faces another day of unhealthy air quality on Monday as wildfire smoke blankets the area. That smoke stretches from central Washington, into eastern Washington, and central Idaho. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the...
Eastern Washington football loses to Oregon 70-14

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eastern Washington football team ran into a buzz saw in Autzen Stadium tonight as they were trounced by an angry Oregon Ducks team. Oregon dropped 15 spots in the AP top 25 poll from No. 11 to unranked following a 49-3 beatdown at the hands of Georgia last Saturday. The Ducks took all of their frustration out on Eastern Washington tonight.
