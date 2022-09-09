EUGENE, Ore. — The Eastern Washington football team ran into a buzz saw in Autzen Stadium tonight as they were trounced by an angry Oregon Ducks team. Oregon dropped 15 spots in the AP top 25 poll from No. 11 to unranked following a 49-3 beatdown at the hands of Georgia last Saturday. The Ducks took all of their frustration out on Eastern Washington tonight.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO