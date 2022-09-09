Read full article on original website
'It's really a shame:' Locals, tourists concerned with recent violence in Portland
OLD PORT (WGME) – The string of violence in Portland continued early Monday morning with a shooting that left two people injured in the Old Port. At last check, both victims, a man and a woman, are in stable condition at Maine Medical Center, where they’re being treated for serious injuries.
Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
Portland ALS walk raises thousands for research, advocacy
PORTLAND (WGME) - Hundreds of people gathered in Portland's Payson Park this morning for the annual walk to defeat ALS. The event is organized by the ALS Association, and it happened in-person again this year for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic began. Our own, Gregg Laggerquist was...
New dress code at South Portland schools could ban Apple Watches, Fitbits
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A new dress code could be going into effect for South Portland schools which could also ban things like Apple Watches. It’s been almost 20 years since the dress code for South Portland schools has been updated. The current dress code is very generic,...
J's Oyster calls for boycott of Whole Foods, despite chain continuing to sell lobster
PORTLAND (WGME) – A popular restaurant in Portland called for a boycott of Whole Foods Sunday over claims the grocery store chain is no longer selling live lobster. The Facebook post calling for the ban has been shared thousands of times. After spending Monday trying to get a hold...
Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland's Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 43 Wharf Street that left two people seriously injured. According to officials, two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gun shots just after 1 a.m. on Monday, September 12th. When they arrived on Wharf...
Thank-A-Vet: James Lawlor
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring James Lawlor. His daughter Heidi says James served in the Army for 25 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Heidi says...
Portland Mayor Kate Snyder not seeking re-election in 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In a letter to the Portland City Council Monday, Mayor Kate Snyder announced she will not be seeking re-election in 2023. She says she shared that information to show re-election will not influence her positions on upcoming ballot measures. This comes as one of those ballot measures...
Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11
PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
Poland Spring withdrawing water request from Hollis
HOLLIS (WGME) - Poland Spring is withdrawing their request to extract more water from an aquifer in Hollis, according to the town's website. The decision comes after the bottling plant had planned to extract 60 million gallons of water, 30 million more than what they had been extracting. Many Hollis...
Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
"We are so heartbroken:" Historic antique shop in Ogunquit destroyed in fire
OGUNQUIT (WGME) - An historic antique shop in Ogunquit was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to Hutchins' Antiques on Route one around 8 a.m. Nine area fire departments battled the blaze that officials say began in the attic of the building. There were no injuries. According...
Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Auburn shooting
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Washington Street Monday. Police say the shooting happened at 752 Washington Street N and the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say all subjects involved were familiar with each other and...
