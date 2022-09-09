Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
The Verge
How to preorder the iPhone 14
Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
CNET
iPhone 14 Not for You? Get a Refurb iPhone 12 at a Steep Discount Today Only
It may be iPhone 14 preorder day, but you don't have to spend $800 and up in order to get your hands on a recent iPhone. If you don't need the latest and greatest model and you don't mind opting for a preowned phone, you can save a ton of cash on your next upgrade. Today only, Woot is giving you the opportunity to bag an iPhone 12 series phone from just $370.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
The Verge
Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup
While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Review: OtterBox’s 2-in-1 Charging Station combines MagSafe with a Pro Display XDR-style design
OtterBox recently launched its latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods accessory, the 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. We’ve been testing out the unique wireless charging stand that has a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR pedestal. Here’s our detailed review of this official MagSafe charging stand. OtterBox...
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design
Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
Momax enhances MagSafe iPhone chargers with futuristic transparent designs [Save 10%]
Transparent design in technology has always had a futuristic feel, and now Momax is bringing the aesthetic to MagSafe compatible iPhone charging accessories. Momax has paired transparent style with quality and affordability with its battery packs, charging pucks, and car phone mounts. This lets you see both the wireless charging coils as well as the magnetic ring behind a glass cover inside each charger. Read on for our hands-on impressions with these transparent MagSafe chargers and find out how to save 10% at checkout.
Eve previews Matter support ahead of HomeKit blinds and ‘White Edition’ outdoor cam launch
Eve is prepared to expand beyond Apple Home with new smart home products that will be compatible with the Matter standard, set to be released later this fall. Here are the company highlights at IFA. We’re pumped for Matter to become available this fall … A host of Thread-enabled Eve...
CNET
Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
Lenovo announces new AR glasses that work with iPhone ahead of Apple’s headset
We’ve been hearing a lot about Apple’s first mixed reality headset, which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But while that day doesn’t come, Lenovo has announced its newest AR glasses “T1” which, surprisingly, work with iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. Meet the...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
9to5Mac
