I Ranked Alfred Hitchcock Films, And I Dare You To Disagree
Ranking the films of the master of psychological thrillers.
411mania.com
The Best Cosplay Pics From Rose City Comic Con 2022: Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, More
Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.
411mania.com
Motionless in White Singer Recorded New Theme Song For Rhea Ripley
Chris Motionless, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White, revealed on Twitter that he recorded a new theme song for Rhea Ripley. He wrote: “Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”
When Will John Oliver Stop Winning Emmys For Best Variety Talk Series? The Host Has An Answer – Emmys Backstage
“How many Emmys do you have?” one reporter quizzed John Oliver about his Emmy winning streak for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The late night HBO series took home its seventh consecutive Emmy win tonight for Best Variety Talk Series; counting an overall 17 Emmy wins. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “Do I have? Personally? You say that like there’s a slight threat in your voice!” hysterically retorted Oliver, “How many do you have? Because it’s too many” Asked if he had a plan of ever letting going of his streak (last year Oliver sent a message to Conan O’Brien that he’d have to...
411mania.com
Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Steve Austin discussed the success Mark Calaway has had as The Undertaker and if anyone else could have made that character work, as well as if he saw Hollywood star potential in a young Dwayne Johnson. Highlights from his comments are below.
Kenan Thompson Takes Jab At Leonardo DiCaprio At The Expense Of Zendaya At Emmys: You’re Too ‘Old’ For Him
Kenan Thompson didn’t tone down the comedy for his gig hosting the 74th Emmy Awards! The Saturday Night Live star, 44, took a playful swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio during a monologue, and it involved Zendaya! “Zendaya just turned 26,” he hilariously quipped. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”
Drew Barrymore Had A Teary-Eyed Reunion With Her Ex, Justin Long, And They Reflected On The "Chaos" Of Their Relationship
It wouldn't be a Drew Barrymore moment without all the feels you can handle.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks On How She Brought Wrestling Moves Into The Mandalorian
Sasha Banks put in an appearance recently on Ahch-To Radio and shared how she brought the Tornado DDT to the Star Wars universe (per Fightful). Banks was cast as Koska Reeves, one of Bo-Katan Kryze’s adherents, in season two of The Mandalorian and went up on screen against no less a figure than Boba Fett himself.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live 74th Annual Emmy Awards Coverage
The 74th annual Emmy Awards are taking place tonight, and 411 has live coverage of the winners from the event. Here is our live, updating list of the winners:. Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie: Michael Keaton – Dopesick. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited...
