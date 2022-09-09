Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO