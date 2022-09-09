Read full article on original website
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kclibrary.org
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
mvnews.org
Football defeats Shawnee Mission West 65-7 at home
(Visited 208 times, 209 visits today) This is junior Hailee Ford’s second year on the JAG yearbook yearbook staff and will be taking on the positions of design editor and photographer. When not in C-101, you can probably find her participating in NHS, NEHS or SNHS. Outside of school, you can catch her hanging out with her friends, playing on her club volleyball team, working or volunteering for her local SOAR program.
Football oddsmakers show respect to KU Jayhawks, K-State Wildcats ahead of Week 3
The opening lines are out for Kansas and K-State ahead of Week 3 in college football.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KCI Airport permanently closing economy parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
KMBC.com
After cool start, highs warm into the upper 80s Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. You may need a jacket to start your day. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday. Wednesday's high will be 89 degrees. Rain chances don't enter the picture until the weekend.
KMBC.com
Fall's chill is here, but not for long
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly enough this morning for a light jacket! Lots of sunshine with a nice warmup this afternoon. High 81. Another chilly morning Tuesday with lows in the lower 50s. Sunny and much warmer Tuesday afternoon. High 88. Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered clouds and sunshine over the weekend with a 10% chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
Lance Leipold immediately linked to open Nebraska job.
Take it as a sign of respect, Kansas fans.
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
WIBW
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes
If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
