Queen Elizabeth's Most Unforgettable Moments From Her 70-Year Reign

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: mega

On September 8, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the world, leaving many UK citizens reminiscing over her seven decades of work as the Queen. While the world waits for an update as to how the structure of the royals will change with Prince Charles becoming King, many are looking back at the most memorable moments from the Her Majesty's monarchy.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the Queen's most memorable moments.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation

Source: MEGA

On June 2, 1953 history was made when the Queen became the first member royal family to have their coronation ceremony broadcast on live television. The event was watched by millions waiting to see her transition from a princess into a queen.

"Throughout this memorable day I have been uplifted and sustained by the knowledge that your thoughts and prayers were with me. I have been aware all the time that my peoples, spread far and wide throughout every continent and ocean in the world, were united to support me in the task to which I have now been dedicated with such solemnity," she said during her speech.

Trip To West Germany

Source: MEGA

During the height of political tension, the Queen was the first member of British royalty to visit the nation since 1913. She visited Berlin after the collapse of the Third Reich. She took on diplomatic duties while in the German city and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ending of World War II.

Prince Charles & Lady Spencer's Wedding

Source: MEGA

On July 29, 1981, Her Majesty celebrated the union of her son, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana. The lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral was watched by the entire world. According to The Smithsonian, 750,000,000 people in 74 various countries watched the event from their homes.

It was the first time a British citizen married an heir to the throne since 1660.

Queen Elizabeth & Margaret Thatcher

Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher were known to have a complicated relationship. The former British Prime Minister was the first woman to hold the position in the United Kingdom.

The two worked alongside each other for over a decade working on issues of diplomacy, including returning the sovereignty of Hong Kong back to China in 1984.

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding

Source: MEGA

The grandmother looked radiant in yellow while watching her grandson, Prince William, marry his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

The young couple symbolized the next generation of royals and the heirs to the throne. The mother-of-four stood by the newlyweds throughout the day.

Source: OK!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wedding

Source: MEGA

The Queen wore her signature bright colors during the vow exchange.

Prince Philip's Funeral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsM7X_0hnvfbsq00
Source: MEGA

The Queen was married to Prince Philip for 73 years, and her husband died on April 9, 2021, of old age. The widow wore an all-black ensemble and a mask to protect her from the potential threat of Covid-19.

Source: mega

The news of the Queen's passing was confirmed via Twitter by the royal family.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Uk#Balmoral#The Third Reich#German
