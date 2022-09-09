Read full article on original website
Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
Conor McGregor praises 'bonafide superstar' Nate Diaz for fighting out contract at UFC 279
Conor McGregor had only praise for longtime rival and “bonafide superstar” Nate Diaz ahead of his likely UFC farewell bout. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) will fight out the final bout on his current contract tonight when he meets Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) on Saturday night at UFC 279 in a welterweight headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
UFC 279 video: Nate Diaz slams The Rock’s UFC footwear - ‘These shoes f—king suck’
Not too many things have gone right for Nate Diaz this week leading up to his Octagon return later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this includes being forced to wear The Rock’s official UFC sponsorship shoe.
Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
Nate Diaz chokes out Tony Ferguson to end chaotic UFC 279
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz.
Knockout! Le’Veon Bell cleans Adrian Peterson’s clock in battle of NFL running backs
Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.
UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba, celebrates with a worm
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba threw down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, kicking off the pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cutelaba entered the 205-pound showdown unranked after a recent lackluster three-fight stretch (1-1-1)....
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight Elias Theodorou, who made a name for himself on The Ultimate Fighter: “Nations” combat sports reality show, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 11) at age 34 after quietly battling Stage 4 liver cancer. Theodorou’s passing was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter....
Despite best efforts to ‘execute’ Nate Diaz, Stockton got the last laugh at UFC 279
Nate Diaz had one fight left on his UFC contract and the only way to free himself from the “limited” promotion was to lace up the gloves and compete. Naturally, UFC President Dana White wasn’t going to let one of the promotion’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draws go out on a high note because that would allow a competitor to make bank from a star UFC helped create.
Li Jingliang Explains What Happened During UFC 279 Fight Week Through His Eyes
Li Jingliang reacts to the crazy fight week leading up to UFC 279. In the leadup to maybe the biggest fight of Li Jingliang’s career, chaos ensued. UFC 279 Jingliang had agreed to step into a short-notice fight against former lightweight interim title holder Tony Ferguson. After the booking, Jingliang was publically raving about how excited he was for this fight and how much he respected Ferguson. Unfortunately, he was not able to fight Ferguson after all. Due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight, a series of dominos began to fall and three fights on the card were all mixed up. Ferguson went to fight Nate Diaz and Jingliang was matched with Daniel Rodriguez, a middleweight.
