NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
NBC12
Chesterfield hosts soccer tournament to connect first responders with community
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is hosting a new way to bring Richmond-area first responders and community members together on the soccer field. The Community Cup is a fun-filled day of soccer, community building and opportunities to learn more about the positive ways that police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters regularly interact with the residents they serve.
NBC12
Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond. The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. GRTC says...
NBC12
2 men hurt in separate Richmond shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings on the city’s south side. The first happened on Afton Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
NBC12
Louisa County honors 9/11 anniversary
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County community joined county employees and the Board of Supervisors in reflection for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The annual event takes place at the county’s 9/11 monument, which displays a section of structural steel from the World Trade Center. “It’s just...
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Richmond clinic hopes to save lives with transgender self-defense kits
After noticing an increase in violence against the transgender community, one Richmond clinic is stepping in to help.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
Crash on I-95 North in Richmond causing delays
A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing delays in Richmond.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
NBC12
Area law enforcement pause to remember 9/11 during Richmond 3,000 event
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All week long, hundreds of law enforcement from around Richmond have descended on the FBI field office in Henrico to walk or run laps around the building. This is the second year for the event, remembering the events of Sept. 11. “It’s important to remember because...
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
NBC12
Sandston Library closing for ‘refresh’ project until November
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico County’s longest-serving library Sandston Branch Library, will be closed from Sept. 12 through November for extensive renovations. The project includes accessible A-frame shelving to display books facing outward to showcase their covers, new carpeting, fresh paint and new audio-video equipment in meeting spaces and common areas.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Planet Defense LLC Launches New Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) in Stafford County, VA
Planet Defense LLC = Innovation + Integration + Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
