cbs7.com
City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
cbs7.com
City vehicle crashes into Midland business
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland thrift store has been damaged after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into it Monday morning. CBS7 News has confirmed with the City of Midland that it is one of their vehicles. They have not released any more information at this time. However, the...
cbs7.com
Pecos landowner furious after city adds pipeline on his property without permission
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Richard Hayes is furious. “[The City of Pecos] committed a felony crime, ok? And nobody has done anything about it,” Hayes said. Hays says that in Sept. 2019, the City of Pecos approached Hayes to build a water line through one of his properties, a closed-down Western Lodge Motel near 3rd and Ross.
cbs7.com
Commissioners’ Court discusses pay raises for Midland County Sheriff’s Office
The Permian Panthers faced the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels. In a close game, the Panthers secured a victory over the Rebels 13-12.
MySanAntonio
Midland Wildcat Committee honors Mewbourne Oil
Though headquartered in Tyler, Mewbourne Oil’s roots are firmly planted in the Permian Basin. Founder Curtis Mewbourne – who passed away in June – drilled his company’s first wells in Glasscock County in 1965, said Ken Waits, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re...
fox7austin.com
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
cbs7.com
MCH family health clinic to host party in the parking lot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting “Party in the Parking Lot” on Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The party will include FREE blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, which are offered for free EVERY Tuesday at the W. University location (6030 W. University Blvd.)
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
MCSO investigating burglary, says suspects used stolen cards at area business
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers, is asking for help from the community to help solve a crime. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 14, MCSO deputies responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of E County Road 117. There, investigators met with […]
Odessa man charged with arson
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at […]
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
cbs7.com
CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger
GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked one defender and hurdled another. Check out the play in the video above.
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
Comments / 1