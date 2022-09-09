Buzz Question- I'm actually getting along with my man's EX and my MAN does not like it! After me and my man got together, we actually starting talking and NOW we actually get along very well. And, for some reason my MAN does not like the fact that I get along with her or even talk to her. He rather I NOT! What the heck, why would he have a problem with this.

ODESSA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO