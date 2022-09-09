Read full article on original website
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson will is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once
Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route-runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive gameplan, Gesicki may no longer fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks?
The Cowboys didn't just lose an ugly season opener on Sunday night, falling 19-3 to the Buccaneers in a dismal offensive showing. They also lost one of the few remaining stars of their offensive lineup, with quarterback Dak Prescott set to miss multiple games after requiring hand surgery from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay. Now what happens at QB in Dallas?
Texans' Lovie Smith explains decision to play for tie rather than win in overtime against Colts in Week 1
Week 1 saw some wild games, including a tie, which was only the 15th in Week 1 history. The tie came from the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, a matchup that ended with a score of 20-20. With 26 seconds left in overtime, the Texans were at the Colts' 49-yard...
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
NFL・
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
Texans' Dameon Pierce: May need work on passing downs
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested Rex Burkhead played more than Pierce in Week 1 because the rookie is not the top option in passing situations, the Texans' official site reports. "As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened," the coach said.
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener
Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston. The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in ten games last season, but just 167 snaps and he had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down on the depth chart.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB・
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team
Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
Packers' Krys Barnes: Avoids substantial injury
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Barnes (ankle) likely "avoided significant injury," after being carted off with a high ankle sprain during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. Barnes will still likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, but LaFleur's comments are...
LOOK: Here's how Seahawks fans greeted Broncos' Russell Wilson upon entering field for warmups
He may be one of the Seahawks' all-time great players, but on Monday night, Russell Wilson will be treated like any other visiting quarterback inside Lumen Field. Ahead of Monday's prime time game, the former Seahawk and current Bronco received a chorus of boos upon entering the field for warmups.
Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions, NFL picks from expert on 17-6 run
The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. This is one of the games that NFL fans instantly circled when the 2022 NFL schedule came out in May because it marks the debut for new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Plus, in a storyline perfect for primetime, it comes at Lumen Field against the Seahawks, the franchise he played for from 2012 to 2021. Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in Seattle and won Super Bowl XLVIII.
