ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season

Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad

Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report

Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad

Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson will is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Ankle Injury#American Football#Espn Com
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Dealing with rib issue

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Kamara picked up a rib issue during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. While dealing with the issue, Kamara still rushed nine times for 39 yards and hauled in three of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's win. It wasn't the superstar running back's prototypical production, but he didn't appear too limited either. Allen said Monday, "I think he's going to be fine." Either way, it's certainly something worth monitoring ahead of Week 2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie

Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Targeted just once

Gesicki secured his only target for one yard during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots. Gesicki was barely involved as a route-runner and only received one look from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, an outcome that portends poorly for his rest-of-season prospects. Barring an unforeseen changeup in Miami's offensive gameplan, Gesicki may no longer fall within the category of tight ends boasting weekly fantasy upside, barring multi-TE formats. At the very least, fantasy managers will need to see some production from Gesicki before leaning on him in start-sit decisions.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks?

The Cowboys didn't just lose an ugly season opener on Sunday night, falling 19-3 to the Buccaneers in a dismal offensive showing. They also lost one of the few remaining stars of their offensive lineup, with quarterback Dak Prescott set to miss multiple games after requiring hand surgery from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay. Now what happens at QB in Dallas?
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate

Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: May need work on passing downs

Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested Rex Burkhead played more than Pierce in Week 1 because the rookie is not the top option in passing situations, the Texans' official site reports. "As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened," the coach said.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener

Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston. The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in ten games last season, but just 167 snaps and he had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down on the depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1

Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday

Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team

Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Packers' Krys Barnes: Avoids substantial injury

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Barnes (ankle) likely "avoided significant injury," after being carted off with a high ankle sprain during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. Barnes will still likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, but LaFleur's comments are...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions, NFL picks from expert on 17-6 run

The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. This is one of the games that NFL fans instantly circled when the 2022 NFL schedule came out in May because it marks the debut for new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Plus, in a storyline perfect for primetime, it comes at Lumen Field against the Seahawks, the franchise he played for from 2012 to 2021. Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in Seattle and won Super Bowl XLVIII.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy