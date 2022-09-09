ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys 'evaluating all options' following Dak Prescott's injury, team exec Stephen Jones says

All is not well in Dallas right now, as the Cowboys have to look ahead to the next 6-8 weeks without Dak Prescott under center. Stephen Jones, VP of the Cowboys and son of owner Jerry Jones, understands that all options have to be put on the table right now with Prescott out. For Week 2 at least, it’s going to have to be backup Cooper Rush, but after that, who knows?
Cowboys backup quarterbacks: Who fills in for Dak Prescott while star is sidelined?

The Dallas Cowboys are now without Dak Prescott for several weeks, leaving a glaring hole at the quarterback position for the second time in two seasons. Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a gruesome ankle injury and was sidelined from training camp last season with a shoulder issue. Now, the Cowboys face several more weeks without their starting quarterback who led them to the playoffs last season.
Angels' Mike Trout on cusp of MLB history after 7th straight game with home run

No one can stop Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout from hitting baseballs out of ballparks. In his seventh straight game, Trout has gone deep, homering in the top of the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Konnor Pilkington. He drove a low 94 mph fastball to dead center field, hitting the trees at Progressive Field.
