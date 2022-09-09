All is not well in Dallas right now, as the Cowboys have to look ahead to the next 6-8 weeks without Dak Prescott under center. Stephen Jones, VP of the Cowboys and son of owner Jerry Jones, understands that all options have to be put on the table right now with Prescott out. For Week 2 at least, it’s going to have to be backup Cooper Rush, but after that, who knows?

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO