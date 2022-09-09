Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson faces loud boos from Seattle crowd as he makes Broncos debut
It wasn't a warm welcome from Seattle Seahawks fans for Russell Wilson on Monday night. The new Denver Broncos quarterback didn't have to wait long to see the fan base, better known as The 12s, he made cheer for the last decade. But it might not have been the reception he wanted to hear.
Steelers' TJ Watt will seek other opinions on potential season-ending injury: report
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt will seek out more options on his torn pectoral muscle that he suffered during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Watt rushed off the field late in the game and TV camera caught him saying that he believed his pec...
Cowboys 'evaluating all options' following Dak Prescott's injury, team exec Stephen Jones says
All is not well in Dallas right now, as the Cowboys have to look ahead to the next 6-8 weeks without Dak Prescott under center. Stephen Jones, VP of the Cowboys and son of owner Jerry Jones, understands that all options have to be put on the table right now with Prescott out. For Week 2 at least, it’s going to have to be backup Cooper Rush, but after that, who knows?
Cowboys backup quarterbacks: Who fills in for Dak Prescott while star is sidelined?
The Dallas Cowboys are now without Dak Prescott for several weeks, leaving a glaring hole at the quarterback position for the second time in two seasons. Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a gruesome ankle injury and was sidelined from training camp last season with a shoulder issue. Now, the Cowboys face several more weeks without their starting quarterback who led them to the playoffs last season.
Fox News
Steelers' social media troll Bengals amid overtime win, Joe Burrow's struggles
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly had to eat some trash talk during Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow had one of the worst first halves of any quarterback in NFL history when he tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble. He’s the second quarterback in the last...
Angels' Mike Trout on cusp of MLB history after 7th straight game with home run
No one can stop Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout from hitting baseballs out of ballparks. In his seventh straight game, Trout has gone deep, homering in the top of the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Konnor Pilkington. He drove a low 94 mph fastball to dead center field, hitting the trees at Progressive Field.
MLB・
Sun confident going into Game 2 after losing Game 1 to the Aces
The Connecticut Sun might be down one game in the WNBA Finals after losing their first series opener of the postseason, but they haven’t lost confidence thanks to a stringent defensive effort in Game 1. The Sun did what they hoped to do, holding the league’s No. 1 offense...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson on Trey Lance, win over 49ers: 'We made him play quarterback'
On a rainy day at Soldier Field, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance learned an important lesson in being a starting quarterback in the NFL – that is, according to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Bears found their footing in the second half of Sunday’s match up with...
Nebraska football legend throws his hat into ring for head coach
A Nebraska football great threw his hat into the ring as the possible next head coach for the Cornhuskers as the team dismissed Scott Frost on Sunday. Frost’s firing came after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Nebraska fell to 1-2 on the year, losing 45-42. Ndamukong...
