NFL

Amazon Doing NFL Comedy Recap Show Hosted by Taran Killam Ahead Of ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Bruce Haring
 4 days ago

A new 30-minute NFL comedy show will air every Wednesday on Prime Video , with actor, comedian, writer, and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam hosting.

The NFL Pile On Presented by Carnival Cruise Line debuts Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 PM ET, the day before Prime Video’s season-opener Thursday Night Football game, when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Each week, The NFL Pile On will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas.  With full access to the NFL Films library of content, The NFL Pile On will ensure that no epic fumble or comedic moment throughout the season-long NFL campaign goes unnoticed.

“The NFL Pile On will give viewers an entertaining, fresh take on all the week’s NFL action,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon . “Led by Taran Killam, we will bring fans closer to the fun in and around the game, so they can enjoy even more access to their favorite teams and players.”

Boasting a range of experience in movie and television favorites including Night School, How I Met Your Mother, SNL, and MADtv, as well as a performance as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton , host Taran Killam will be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and guests from the worlds of pop culture, sports, comedy, and social media,

“I am so excited and grateful to help launch a show about two things I love: football and comedy,” said Killam. “The fact that we are supported by the NFL and Prime Video means we can provide exclusive, all-access content to Prime members and NFL fans alike … and also that I get all The Boys spoilers I can handle.”

The show is produced in coordination with NFL Films and lead by showrunner Chris Pizzi.

Thursday Night Football Schedule:

Pregame Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. EDT. Kickoff Time 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Week 2 – Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

Week 3 – Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)

Week 4 – Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)

Week 5 – Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)

Week 6 – Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

Week 7 – Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Week 8 – Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Week 9 – Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 10 – Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

Week 11 – Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)

Week 13 – Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Week 14 – Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Week 15 – Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)

Week 16 – Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Week 17 – Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

#Thursday Night Football#Nfl Films#Metlife Stadium#Dolphins#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Global Sports Video#Night School#Snl
Deadline

Toronto Review: Aitch Alberto’s Directorial Debut Film ‘Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe’

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, written and directed by Aitch Alberto, is a film about two queer Mexican boys who discover deep secrets within themselves over the course of a school year. The movie is an adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s YA novel of the same name. Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza (Max Pelayo) opens the film by introducing the audience to his family and life as a high school student. He’s not interested in being one of the cool kids and wants something more than a provincial life in 1985 New Mexico. A chance encounter with Dante (Reese...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Starring Gael Garcia Bernal & Laura Donnelly Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Marvel Studios took the wraps off its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, unveiling a trailer and revealing that the special will premiere October 7. Watch the trailer above and see the key art poster below. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Harry Styles Explored “The Sensuality Of Touch” With Co-Stars For Role In ‘My Policeman’, Says Film’s Director Michael Grandage – Toronto QA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Grandage gathered the cast of My Policeman for two weeks of rehearsals prior to the start of principal photography. The sessions included choreographing intimate moments involving actors Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom), and Linus Roache (Homeland ), Gina McKee (Notting Hill) and Rupert Everett (The Happy Prince) who were playing the older versions of the younger actors. Grandage brought on choreographer Ben Wright, a frequent collaborator on Grandage’s theater productions, as intimacy coordinator. He told him he wanted the scenes to reflect something that he felt was “an absolute key theme of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pop Idol’ Singer Darius Campbell Danesh’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Scottish singer and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethone, a US medical examiner has confirmed.  The former Pop Idol contestant’s death has been ruled an accident by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, after Campbell Danesh was found in his Rochester apartment last month.  His family revealed the singer had been suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010, a trauma he had previously talked about in interviews. In 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche when it hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil during...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: First Look At New Episodes Of Disney+ Series Unveiled At D23 Expo

“You are a Mandalorian no more,” Pedro Pascal’s titular character is told in the first trailer for Season 3 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Watch it above. It seems that’s not the only point of contention as we see scenes that seem to suggest an internecine war among those in the helmeted sect. We also hear Katie Sackhoff’s character Bo-Katan Kryze refer to them as “a cult.” Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More Sackhoff is returning to the series for Season 3 alongside newcomers Christopher Lloyd (in a guest-starring role), Nick Nolte in a voice-over role as the alien...
TV SERIES
Deadline

As ‘Last Week Tonight’ Wins Seventh Consecutive Late-Night Emmy, John Oliver Knows How Lucky He Is

John Oliver’s winning streak at the Emmys continues. HBO’s Last Week Tonight won its seventh consecutive Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. The weekly show beat The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Oliver thanked his cast and crew as the chyron on the screen joked about saying hello to Oscar Isaac. “Thank you to HBO as well. We know how lucky we are to get to make the exact show that we want exactly the way that we want to make it whether that’s making a Korean...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Briarcliff Entertainment Lands Historical Drama ‘Kent State’ Starring Dermot Mulroney

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to the gripping historical drama Kent State from writer, director Karen Slade. The film will star Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Aksel Hennie, Christopher Backus, Christopher Ammanuel, Andrew Ortenberg and Jacqueline Emerson. Grandave International is handling foreign sales on the film. The pic will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA with a US theatrical release anticipated for 2023. Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, when the Ohio National Guard fired into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday. Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash. The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus. He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway...
