Amazon Doing NFL Comedy Recap Show Hosted by Taran Killam Ahead Of ‘Thursday Night Football’

A new 30-minute NFL comedy show will air every Wednesday on Prime Video , with actor, comedian, writer, and Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam hosting.

The NFL Pile On Presented by Carnival Cruise Line debuts Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 PM ET, the day before Prime Video’s season-opener Thursday Night Football game, when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Each week, The NFL Pile On will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas. With full access to the NFL Films library of content, The NFL Pile On will ensure that no epic fumble or comedic moment throughout the season-long NFL campaign goes unnoticed.

“The NFL Pile On will give viewers an entertaining, fresh take on all the week’s NFL action,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video, Amazon . “Led by Taran Killam, we will bring fans closer to the fun in and around the game, so they can enjoy even more access to their favorite teams and players.”

Boasting a range of experience in movie and television favorites including Night School, How I Met Your Mother, SNL, and MADtv, as well as a performance as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton , host Taran Killam will be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and guests from the worlds of pop culture, sports, comedy, and social media,

“I am so excited and grateful to help launch a show about two things I love: football and comedy,” said Killam. “The fact that we are supported by the NFL and Prime Video means we can provide exclusive, all-access content to Prime members and NFL fans alike … and also that I get all The Boys spoilers I can handle.”

The show is produced in coordination with NFL Films and lead by showrunner Chris Pizzi.

