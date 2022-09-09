ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

fox8live.com

Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Church bells rang and hundreds streamed into the church on Loyola University’s campus for the funeral of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Landrieu died this week age of the age of 92. Politicians current and former lined up next to average citizens to get into the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fondling a Tulane University student on campus last week has been arrested and booked with a sex offense, authorities said Monday (Sept. 12). Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a probation violation in connection with an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

First front arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening. This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane shuts out Alcorn State, 52-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s defense pitched it’s first shutout since 1997, while the offense racked up 558 yards. Combining a total team effort, the Green Wave dominated Alcorn State, 52-0. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected on 17 of 21 attempts for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Arch Manning accounts for 5 TD’s in a Newman win over Riverside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another score in a Newman triumph over Riverside, 42-20. Manning went 19-of-22 passing in the contest for 221 yards. Manning hit Kai Donaldson for two TD’s, and Will Randle and Peter Loop. Backup...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

61-year-old killed in Broadmoor neighborhood shooting identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening (Sept. 9) in the Broadmoor neighborhood, according to NOPD. Around 7:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Wilbert Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following shootout in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
fox8live.com

NOFD contains two-alarm fire in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a largely abandoned building in Treme was brought under control early Sunday (Sept. 11) by nearly four dozen firefighters, the New Orleans Fire Department said. No injuries were reported in the blaze at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

