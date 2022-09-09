Read full article on original website
Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Church bells rang and hundreds streamed into the church on Loyola University’s campus for the funeral of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Landrieu died this week age of the age of 92. Politicians current and former lined up next to average citizens to get into the...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Gov. Edwards’ transfer plan involves more than just juveniles at the Bridge City facility
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime by juveniles is a huge concern. And so are concerns about juvenile offenders escaping from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish. During an exclusive interview with Fox 8, Governor John Bel Edwards said his plan to move some of the state’s...
Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fondling a Tulane University student on campus last week has been arrested and booked with a sex offense, authorities said Monday (Sept. 12). Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a probation violation in connection with an...
First front arrives tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening. This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.
6 cars wrecked, deputy and wanted suspect injured in chase from Harvey to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy is recovering from minor injuries after a wanted female suspect led officials on a chase across parish lines Monday afternoon. Jefferson Parish authorities say the chase started in Harvey just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. A female suspect led...
Homebuilding group thinks fortified roofs could help homeowners amid the insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As insurance premiums increase, the homebuilding industry thinks “fortified” roofs could help homeowners, this as many people are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida’s damage. Yogi Johnson and her sister moved boxes out of a POD in her front yard. “I don’t...
New Orleans supermarket selling ‘Fail Cakes’ to commemorate Falcons’ blown 16-point lead
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Chalmette’s Breaux Mart welcomed New Orleans Saints fans Monday morning who were still in shock after Sunday’s last-minute win over the Atlanta Falcons. “It was a nail-biter,” shopper Tammy Morgan said. “(I was) holding out praying to the end. To have a comeback like...
Tulane shuts out Alcorn State, 52-0
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s defense pitched it’s first shutout since 1997, while the offense racked up 558 yards. Combining a total team effort, the Green Wave dominated Alcorn State, 52-0. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected on 17 of 21 attempts for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels produces nearly perfect performance in a win over Southern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU gets back on track in convincing fashion beating up on Southern, 65-17. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had only one incompletion, and accounted for four touchdowns. “Excited about the victory obviously. The things we talked about were getting off to a great start. Playing with a sense...
‘It looks like a swamp!’: Unfinished road work making life harder some N.O. East residents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On nearly every block across the Greater New Orleans areas, roadwork signs can be found. But for one New Orleans East neighborhood, the roadwork is causing a swampy issue as people wait for construction to begin. “It looks like a swamp,” said one resident, who didn’t...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
Arch Manning accounts for 5 TD’s in a Newman win over Riverside
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another score in a Newman triumph over Riverside, 42-20. Manning went 19-of-22 passing in the contest for 221 yards. Manning hit Kai Donaldson for two TD’s, and Will Randle and Peter Loop. Backup...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store. KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53. According...
61-year-old killed in Broadmoor neighborhood shooting identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening (Sept. 9) in the Broadmoor neighborhood, according to NOPD. Around 7:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Wilbert Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound.
6 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following shootout in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
NOFD contains two-alarm fire in Treme
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a largely abandoned building in Treme was brought under control early Sunday (Sept. 11) by nearly four dozen firefighters, the New Orleans Fire Department said. No injuries were reported in the blaze at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue,...
