FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Turnto10.com
Brown University's opening convocation welcomes the class of 2026
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Brown University celebrated the start of the school year on Saturday with a traditional opening convocation. The ceremony was postponed last week due to heavy rain and flooding in the Providence area. One dormitory on campus reportedly flooded, displacing about 30 students. The University waited...
Turnto10.com
Benson and Stabler have a shout-out to Providence 'SVU' fans on NBC 10 News at 7
LOS ANGELES (WJAR) — Monday was Emmy night in Hollywood, but things went a little bit off the rails during a live interview with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Reporter Jinah Kim interviewed the pair, who play Olivia Benson and Elliot...
Turnto10.com
Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Commuter service returns to Foxborough at Gillette Stadium
(WJAR) — After its first pilot program was cut short due to COVID-19, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is returning weekday service to Foxborough for a year at Gillette Stadium. Monday was the first day of the new year-long pilot program in Foxborough. Nearby residents will be able to...
Turnto10.com
Heat lamps to keep outdoor diners on Federal Hill warm this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heat lamps on Federal Hill will keep Al Fresco diners warm this fall. Over a hundred heat lamps were bought with funding from the Take It Outside state grant. The placement of the lamps depends on the size of the restaurants. Outdoor dining is expected...
Turnto10.com
Dreary start to the week with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Showers have led to a damp start to the workweek as drizzle and low clouds linger into the afternoon. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. The steadiest showers were along the coastline, which lined up well with the areas in Southern New...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Mt. Hope High School evacuates due to high carbon monoxide levels
BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, faculty and staff were evacuated from Mt. Hope High School in Bristol on Monday afternoon due to high carbon monoxide levels, said Interim Principal Michelle King. King said the elevated carbon monoxide was in the kitchen area of the school cafeteria. Everyone inside was...
Turnto10.com
Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club
(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
Turnto10.com
Police: Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. The North Kingstown Police Department responded to the crash around 4:57 p.m. to the area of 1011 Lafayette Road. A green 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Those in the...
Turnto10.com
Stretch of Route 4 to close for removal of Division Street Bridge arches
(WJAR) — A stretch of Route 4 in East Greenwich will close on and off beginning Sunday to take down the temporary arches at Division Street Bridge on the East Greenwich/Warwick line. The closures will start Sunday night and will run for five nights, according to the Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man charged with driving under the influence in Warwick crash
(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.
Turnto10.com
Migraine experts hold symposium of new treatment devices
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Association of Migraine Disorders is gathering in Providence this weekend to expand understanding of migraine conditions and celebrate new research. Clinicians and patients were at the Omni Hotel in Providence to see the latest devices available to manage migraine disorders. Dr. Frederick Godley told...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Community center fence in Portsmouth vandalized with spray paint
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said a fence at a community center was vandalized with hateful words in spray paint on the night before they were set to hold their annual fundraiser. The vandalism was reported to Portsmouth police on Sunday morning. Phrases like "Not...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police arrest four minors accused of crashing stolen car
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police arrested four minors accused of crashing a stolen car early Saturday morning. Police said someone saw the group breaking into a car at about 1:30 a.m. from outside their house on Florida Avenue. The call came in early enough for officers to arrive...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth police investigate boat crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a boat crashed into land on Saturday night. Fire crews said a Hog Island resident called in the high speed crash just before 11:30 p.m. They said the rocky and shallow area made it difficult for crews to access the...
Turnto10.com
Gov. Dan McKee holds ribbon cutting for Providence Va mental health building
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mental health building at the Providence VA on Monday morning. The new 15,000-square-foot mental health building is part of the VA Providence Healthcare System. "This facility will help us make sure we're continuing to be the very...
