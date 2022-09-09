(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.

WARWICK, RI ・ 6 HOURS AGO