Turnto10.com
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Sewer line breaks in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that crews were working to repair a broken sewer line. The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive Monday evening. Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night. Traffic was being detoured.
Turnto10.com
Police: Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. The North Kingstown Police Department responded to the crash around 4:57 p.m. to the area of 1011 Lafayette Road. A green 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Those in the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman honors sister, gives back to first responders statewide on 9/11
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket woman is continuing her sister's yearly tradition of giving back to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11. Heather Camirand's sister, Lori Parris, has long been known for gifting baked goods to first responders in Pawtucket, as her way of giving back to the men and women serving her community.
Turnto10.com
Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The police chief said both tenants were hurt. One person was in custody.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man charged with driving under the influence in Warwick crash
(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.
Turnto10.com
Community Cat Center adoption day to be held at Grieco Honda
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A cat adoption day will be held at Grieco Honda in Johnston on Saturday. Several cats and kittens will be available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grieco Honda on Hartford Avenue in a combined effort with Pawswatch Community Cat Center. “Our...
Turnto10.com
Community center fence in Portsmouth vandalized with spray paint
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said a fence at a community center was vandalized with hateful words in spray paint on the night before they were set to hold their annual fundraiser. The vandalism was reported to Portsmouth police on Sunday morning. Phrases like "Not...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth police investigate boat crash
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a boat crashed into land on Saturday night. Fire crews said a Hog Island resident called in the high speed crash just before 11:30 p.m. They said the rocky and shallow area made it difficult for crews to access the...
Turnto10.com
Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club
(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at school under construction in Worcester
A column of black smoke rose from a construction site in Worcester on Monday. The Telegram and Gazette reported that the fire broke out at the new Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street. Firefighters said roofing materials caught fire. One worker had a minor injury. The fire was reported...
Turnto10.com
Commuter service returns to Foxborough at Gillette Stadium
(WJAR) — After its first pilot program was cut short due to COVID-19, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is returning weekday service to Foxborough for a year at Gillette Stadium. Monday was the first day of the new year-long pilot program in Foxborough. Nearby residents will be able to...
Turnto10.com
Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
Turnto10.com
Gov. Dan McKee holds ribbon cutting for Providence Va mental health building
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mental health building at the Providence VA on Monday morning. The new 15,000-square-foot mental health building is part of the VA Providence Healthcare System. "This facility will help us make sure we're continuing to be the very...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton police search for SUV they say ran over man
Tiverton police said Monday that they're looking for an SUV that ran over a man in an apparent road-rage confrontation. Police said they have surveillance video showing a dark-colored Acura MDX fleeing the scene on Bulgarmarsh Road on Sunday night. Investigators said the 32-year-old man who was struck had been...
Turnto10.com
Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
Turnto10.com
Boil water advisory impacts Mansfield restaurants
Mansfield business owners have lots of questions following the town's boil water order put into effect after E. coli was found in the drinking water. "How do you wash your hands? Was the service clean? Do the utensils go through the dishwasher? Do you drink out of the cup now? " said Bill Sarro, owner Fresh Catch Seafood. "I don’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick."
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man sentenced to 30 years in child molestation case
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for the molestation of a girl. A judge sentenced 41-year-old Miguel Montero to 60 years, with 30 to be served at the Adult Correctional Institutions on September 9. Montero was convicted of molesting a...
