Woonsocket, RI

Turnto10.com

Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Sewer line breaks in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that crews were working to repair a broken sewer line. The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive Monday evening. Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night. Traffic was being detoured.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. The North Kingstown Police Department responded to the crash around 4:57 p.m. to the area of 1011 Lafayette Road. A green 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Those in the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The police chief said both tenants were hurt. One person was in custody.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man charged with driving under the influence in Warwick crash

(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Community Cat Center adoption day to be held at Grieco Honda

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A cat adoption day will be held at Grieco Honda in Johnston on Saturday. Several cats and kittens will be available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grieco Honda on Hartford Avenue in a combined effort with Pawswatch Community Cat Center. “Our...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Community center fence in Portsmouth vandalized with spray paint

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said a fence at a community center was vandalized with hateful words in spray paint on the night before they were set to hold their annual fundraiser. The vandalism was reported to Portsmouth police on Sunday morning. Phrases like "Not...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth police investigate boat crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a boat crashed into land on Saturday night. Fire crews said a Hog Island resident called in the high speed crash just before 11:30 p.m. They said the rocky and shallow area made it difficult for crews to access the...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: One arrested after fight breaks out at Providence dance club

(WJAR) — Providence police said one man was arrested after a fight broke out at Mi Sueño club in Providence on Sunday. A video circulating on social media shows customers fighting inside the Providence dance club and bar. People are seen hitting and punching each other, some of them tossing furniture.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at school under construction in Worcester

A column of black smoke rose from a construction site in Worcester on Monday. The Telegram and Gazette reported that the fire broke out at the new Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street. Firefighters said roofing materials caught fire. One worker had a minor injury. The fire was reported...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Commuter service returns to Foxborough at Gillette Stadium

(WJAR) — After its first pilot program was cut short due to COVID-19, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is returning weekday service to Foxborough for a year at Gillette Stadium. Monday was the first day of the new year-long pilot program in Foxborough. Nearby residents will be able to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Multiple police agencies respond to fight at New Bedford Whalers game

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Multiple police departments were called to break up a fight during the New Bedford Whalers opening game on Friday night. Video from New Bedford Guide shows a number of police cruisers lined up on Maxfield Street in New Bedford Near an entrance of Dr. Paul F. Walsh Athletic Field on Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police search for SUV they say ran over man

Tiverton police said Monday that they're looking for an SUV that ran over a man in an apparent road-rage confrontation. Police said they have surveillance video showing a dark-colored Acura MDX fleeing the scene on Bulgarmarsh Road on Sunday night. Investigators said the 32-year-old man who was struck had been...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick DUI crash leaves woman with serious injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is in serious condition after Warwick police said she was thrown from a car driven by someone who may have been drunk or high just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Broken fence posts and scattered car parts show where police said a car...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Boil water advisory impacts Mansfield restaurants

Mansfield business owners have lots of questions following the town's boil water order put into effect after E. coli was found in the drinking water. "How do you wash your hands? Was the service clean? Do the utensils go through the dishwasher? Do you drink out of the cup now? " said Bill Sarro, owner Fresh Catch Seafood. "I don’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick."
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man sentenced to 30 years in child molestation case

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for the molestation of a girl. A judge sentenced 41-year-old Miguel Montero to 60 years, with 30 to be served at the Adult Correctional Institutions on September 9. Montero was convicted of molesting a...
PAWTUCKET, RI

