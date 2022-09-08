Read full article on original website
Related
Why the Discussion Around Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales Needs to Shift
Marco Gonzales has received criticism for his performance in the second half, but continues to give the Mariners a chance to win more often than not. Why is he being treated as a scapegoat? Ben Ranieri takes a look.
WATCH: Braves Come Back Down Four Runs in 9th, Still Lose to Mariners
The Atlanta Braves entered the ninth inning trailing 6-2. Down to their final strike, the Braves came back to take a 7-6 lead. Then, the Seattle Mariners rattled off a pair of solo homers from Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to claim a series victory at home, winning Sunday's game 8-7.
Comments / 0