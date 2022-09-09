ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football puts on major display of depth, young talent in blowout win over Ohio

Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio was the epitome of the word “depth.”. James Franklin raved about the difference in Penn State’s 2022 depth compared to that of the 2021 Nittany Lions, and it showed for the second week in a row. Twenty-four players recorded a tackle, 17 players caught a pass, eight players attempted at least one rush and three quarterbacks threw a pass.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Sept. 12

After the first home football game, here are events happening at Penn State and the surrounding State College area. 10 a.m. — The department of African American studies will hold a forum at Foster Auditorium in the Pattee and Paterno Library, commemorating the 200th-year anniversary of the Denmark Vesey plot until 4 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

