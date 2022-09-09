Read full article on original website
Irvine Standard: Sisters Pursue Their Dreams At UCI
When they were kids, their mom dressed them alike. “People thought we were twins,” the Perez sisters say. They attended elementary school, junior high and high school together. Now they’re together again, at UC Irvine, pursuing similar career paths for similar reasons. “Helping others is what motivates me,”...
Master's in Genetic Counseling
The Graduate Program in Genetic Counseling at UCI School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics is committed to providing education and professional training in counseling and medical genetics, leading to a Master of Science in genetic counseling. Our goal is to train genetic counseling professionals who have developed the practice-based competencies that an entry-level provider must demonstrate to successfully practice as a genetic counselor, in a culturally responsive and respectful manner across practice settings and with all clients.
UCI is ranked among nation’s top 10 public universities for eighth year in a row
Irvine, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has been ranked eighth among the nation’s public universities – and 34th overall, an improvement of two spots – on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 list of “Best Colleges,” released today. This is the eighth consecutive year in which UCI has placed in the top 10.
