NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
A billboard is placed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II near the Los Angeles Rams’ NFL football venue Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement.

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Comments / 46

Nikki
3d ago

Queen Elizabeth was such a part of so many era's.... 70 years she reigned! She was definitely a class act. Godspeed, Queen Elizabeth. ❤️

Reply
16
wigli@wiconi
3d ago

That’s to funny. The group that cries white entitlement the most honors the most entitled white person in the world. Lmfao

Reply(2)
6
Jay Savage
3d ago

I guess many Americans don't really care about the NFL being involved with politics or political figures unless of course they are .....

Reply
3
The Hill

