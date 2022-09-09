Read full article on original website
Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
Silver Alert for 71-year-old Knightstown man canceled
A Silver Alert has been declared for a 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown since Friday evening.
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting
UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
Man wanted for murders in Plainfield has arrest warrant in Marion County
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — 13 Investigates has learned there's an active Marion County warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Plainfield. Dalonny Rodgers, 28, is wanted for preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder after two men were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday night.
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
WANE-TV
Police: Indy traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report. The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy...
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
Health inspection at Greenwood hotel amid concerns
The Johnson County Health Department, Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood Fire Department, and the Greenwood Mayor conducted a multi-agency inspection effort Wednesday morning at the Red Carpet Inn
IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children. She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and 1-year-old toddler Patience Stewart. Stewart, who is the non-custodial parent, left with the four children...
VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Man, found dead in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart died from medical emergency
Police investigated after a man and a dog were found dead inside a truck Tuesday afternoon outside a PetSmart on the city's north side.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m. Police arrived and found...
WTHR
