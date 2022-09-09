ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

WTHR

Missing Henry County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing man from Knightstown was found safe Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Henry County Sheriff's Department confirmed 71-year-old Dwight Hood was found safe. Hood was last seen in Knightstown, which is roughly 40 miles east of Indianapolis,...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired at IMPD during investigation of earlier shooting

UPDATED: IMPD detectives have arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre for attempted murder for his alleged role in the incident at a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. During a search of the building, IMPD located four firearms and numerous fired shell casings. Officers also identified fentanyl contamination inside the building, along with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Indy traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after a state trooper found drugs and guns in the man’s car following a traffic stop, according to a police report. The trooper noticed a truck driving behind him with no headlights on at 6:26 a.m. in heavy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Amber Alerts#Missing Person#Silver Alerts
WTHR

IMPD searching for missing mother and 4 children

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for help locating a missing mother and four children. She left with four of her children, 14-year-old Unique Patterson, 6-year-old Sterline Stewart, 5-year-old Melody Stewart, and 1-year-old toddler Patience Stewart. Stewart, who is the non-custodial parent, left with the four children...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
