On Saturday, September 10th, the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans hosted their annual fundraiser the Rubber Duck Derby. The event started at 12 pm at the Big Lake at City Park, near the boat launch. Each one of the ducks were given a unique number. The ducks were then placed into the lake and raced toward the finish line, with some assistance from the New Orleans Fire Department's hoses. There was a trap at the end that allowed one duck at a time. The top finishing ducks were pulled in order for the prizes. There was a total of 12 prizes including a $1,000 Zuppardo's Family Market gift card, a Big Green Egg Package, Theo's Pizza and Raising Cane's for a year, a Sun bicycle cruiser, diamond pendant and the grand prize was $5,000.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO