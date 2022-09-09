Read full article on original website
bizneworleans.com
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
brproud.com
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
NOLA.com
A single injection helps heal PTSD: It's not a miracle cure, but close
Andrew Ward, a veteran and the founder of Acadiana Veterans Alliance, wants to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and help end veteran suicide in Louisiana. Though it's not a miracle cure, with the help of a single, fast-acting injection in the neck, he and a team of people in Acadiana are working to help those with PTSD.
NOLA.com
James Ammons: Righting the ship is not a one-person job
Dr. James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University of New Orleans, says that he has found his calling. "Higher ed is my calling," Ammons said. "Seeing new students come in and seeing them graduate in commencement — I’m prayerful. You couldn’t do what I do without a whole lot of prayer and a whole lot of God-answered prayer."
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck Derby
On Saturday, September 10th, the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans hosted their annual fundraiser the Rubber Duck Derby. The event started at 12 pm at the Big Lake at City Park, near the boat launch. Each one of the ducks were given a unique number. The ducks were then placed into the lake and raced toward the finish line, with some assistance from the New Orleans Fire Department's hoses. There was a trap at the end that allowed one duck at a time. The top finishing ducks were pulled in order for the prizes. There was a total of 12 prizes including a $1,000 Zuppardo's Family Market gift card, a Big Green Egg Package, Theo's Pizza and Raising Cane's for a year, a Sun bicycle cruiser, diamond pendant and the grand prize was $5,000.
fox8live.com
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists
NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
Cantrell recall organizer: Fake petitions circulating online
Still, recall vice chair Eileen Carter says the recall effort is well ahead of schedule to reach the state-mandated threshold of 53,000 signatures by February 22.
New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is refusing to reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in travel expenses, including on first-class or business-class flights.
fox8live.com
Help coming for Lafourche shrimper whose boat was stranded by Ida, ravaged by thieves
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - Help is on the way for a shrimper in Lafourche Parish who has been unable for more than a year to get his boat back in the water after it was stranded aground by Hurricane Ida. Fox 8 last week showed the plight faced by...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
LSU Reveille
University Board of Supervisors names first Black alumna chairperson
Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors. Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans
You are reading: Non tourist things to do in new orleans | 7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans. Want to live like a local on your next visit to New Orleans? It’s a worthy goal in the Crescent City, where lively communities and unique local experiences are hiding in plain sight just outside the French Quarter. So, go ahead: venture way off Bourbon Street with seven of our favorite non-touristy things to do in New Orleans.
townandtourist.com
45 BEST Things To Do With Kids New Orleans, LA (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Orleans is a lively city in Louisiana located on the Mississippi River, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico. The area is best known for its music and nightlife scene, along with its French, American, and African cultural influences.
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
