Injured Bloomington teen, Ethan Glynn, removed from ventilator and talking
MINNEAPOLIS — Bloomington Jefferson freshman football player Ethan Glynn is making progress 10 days after suffering a serious injury. According to his CaringBridge page, Ethan was taken off a ventilator and is now talking. "We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest," Ethan's...
