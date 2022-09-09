Read full article on original website
Related
What Queen Elizabeth said when asked 'have you ever met the queen?'
LONDON (Reuters) - The story of how Queen Elizabeth handled an encounter with an American hiker who did not recognise her, recounted by a former bodyguard who was with her that day, revealed the fun-loving side of her personality that the public rarely saw.
Prince Charles Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘A Moment of Greatest Sadness’
Mourning the queen. Prince Charles paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she died on Thursday, September 8. “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles’ statement began. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
British Woman Stuns CNN Reporter With Her Queen Elizabeth Take
Minutes before it was officially announced that Queen Elizabeth II had “died peacefully” at the age of 96, CNN international correspondent Scott McLean was somewhat taken aback by a rather blunt assessment of the monarchy by a British bystander. Speaking to people gathered on the street near Windsor...
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Prince Harry Arrives Back in London After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death at Balmoral Castle
An emotional visit. Prince Harry touched down in London one day after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The duke, 37, was spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport on Friday, September 9. Earlier that morning, Harry was seen leaving Balmoral Castle in Scotland and boarding a plane from Aberdeen International Airport. His father, King Charles III, departed from the same airport on Friday morning, returning to London to deliver his first official address as the new British monarch.
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed
Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at 96 years old. Prince Philip will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel next to his wife.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle.However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based? Since their marriage in April 2005, the royal couple has lived at Clarence House in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.There has not yet been any official announcement from Buckingham Palace or Clarence House on where they will live but it is strongly suspected the new King will want to reside at Buckingham Palace.The central London royal...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
sciencealert.com
'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead
The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Are Now Prince and Princess
Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrived in Edinburgh Sunday afternoon as she left Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the final time.
Comments / 0