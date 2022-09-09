Read full article on original website
Nebraska First PAC Releases Senators and Candidates for Legislature Who Have Signed Pledges to Make Leadership Votes Public
On Monday, September 12, 2022, the Nebraska First PAC released the first set of senators and candidates for the Nebraska Legislature who have signed pledges to make all votes for leadership positions in the Unicameral public. According to a press release from Nebraska First PAC; in total, 17 current members and 17 candidates for Legislature have already made this commitment. The current signers represent 30 of the 49 districts, including 4 districts where both candidates up for election have signed the pledge. Among those signing the pledge is Speaker Mike Hilgers also a favorite for Nebraska Attorney General, longtime Revenue Chair Senator Lou Ann Linehan. Along with District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson and Lincoln County Commissioner / District 42 Candidate Chris Bruns. And Western Nebraska Senators Tom Brewer and Steve Erdman.
Voter ID and Minimum Wage Initiatives Receive Ballot Numbers
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced today that the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Minimum Wage Initiative have received their Ballot Numbers for the Statewide General Election Ballot. On September 9th, 2022, a random draw of initiative numbers was conducted with sponsors of the initiative petitions invited to attend, according to a press release from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. The results of that draw are as follows:
Interview: District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson’s Weekly Legislative Update on KODY
District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week for KODY’s Weekly Legislative Update.
Cindy Volkmer Appointed as District Court Judge for the Eleventh Judicial District
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Cindy R. Volkmer to the District Court for the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties). Volkmer, 37, has practiced law at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in...
University of Nebraska Campuses to Waive Undergraduate Application Fee Sept. 16-30
The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska. Beginning Friday,...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
North Platte Police Department Concludes Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over Campaign
The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign”, from August 19th to September 5th 2022, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department. NPPD Officers worked 160 hours of Overtime. A total of 6 arrests were made for impaired driving, with 4 attributable to Alcohol and 2 attributable to Drugged Driving. Department wide, forty total citations were issued and eighty-five total traffic contacts were made department wide. Five fugitive arrests were made. Six citations were issued for violation of traffic control devices, fourteen citations.
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
