Clark County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Clark County Commissioners approve nearly $120M for affordable housing developments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners approved allocating nearly $120 million for affordable housing in the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. “Welcome Home,” the county’s community housing fund to invest in affordable housing developments, was approved by commissioners to go toward housing projects. The funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
multihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Multifamily Report – August 2022

The pandemic slammed Las Vegas’ ascent, and after a swift economic surge in 2021, the performance of the local economy tempered to a steady recovery. This was mirrored by the multifamily market, with rent expansion moderating after a strong run, up 0.6 percent on a trailing three-month basis through June, to $1,525, trailing the 1.1 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nearly two decades after a court ruled the Fremont Street Experience is a public forum, a space protected from free speech infringement, the ACLU of Nevada is suing the City of Las Vegas again over recent efforts to restrict people younger than 21 and street performers inside a pedestrian mall. In a lawsuit filed this […] The post ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Steve Sisolak
calcoasttimes.com

Nevada reporter murdered, public official arrested

A leading public official in Clark County in Nevada was arrested on Sept. 7 for the alleged murder of an investigative reporter whose stories likely led to Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles losing his primary election. On Sept. 3, the body of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid

An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
LAS VEGAS, NV
parentherald.com

Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips

A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Break
luxury-houses.net

Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million

The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation

A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news.

