KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
Clark County Commissioners approve nearly $120M for affordable housing developments
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners approved allocating nearly $120 million for affordable housing in the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. “Welcome Home,” the county’s community housing fund to invest in affordable housing developments, was approved by commissioners to go toward housing projects. The funding will support the construction of 2,139 new housing units […]
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
Fox5 KVVU
Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area. In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.
multihousingnews.com
Las Vegas Multifamily Report – August 2022
The pandemic slammed Las Vegas’ ascent, and after a swift economic surge in 2021, the performance of the local economy tempered to a steady recovery. This was mirrored by the multifamily market, with rent expansion moderating after a strong run, up 0.6 percent on a trailing three-month basis through June, to $1,525, trailing the 1.1 […]
A Mortgage Loan, Just for Black Borrowers! Offered by the Nation’s Largest Black-Led Mortgage Company
LEGACY Home Loans, the largest Black-led mortgage banking firm in the nation, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev. announced today that it has developed a “Special Purpose Credit Program” (SPCP) for Black people who want to become homeowners. That’s right this loan program was developed by Black Mortgage Professionals...
ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nearly two decades after a court ruled the Fremont Street Experience is a public forum, a space protected from free speech infringement, the ACLU of Nevada is suing the City of Las Vegas again over recent efforts to restrict people younger than 21 and street performers inside a pedestrian mall. In a lawsuit filed this […] The post ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience over age restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
Demolition underway at Texas Station
The demolition of Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson has started. Those properties, as well as Fiesta Rancho, are all slated to be demolished.
calcoasttimes.com
Nevada reporter murdered, public official arrested
A leading public official in Clark County in Nevada was arrested on Sept. 7 for the alleged murder of an investigative reporter whose stories likely led to Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles losing his primary election. On Sept. 3, the body of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69,...
‘A man of great kindness,’ former Las Vegas City Council member dies at 59
Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.
californiaexaminer.net
Las Vegas Official Accused of Killing Reporter Will Keep Job and Be Paid
An elected official who is accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter will continue to be paid for months while doing time in prison. Last Monday, Robert Telles, the public administrator for Clark County, was charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who had been investigating Telles’ alleged wrongdoing in office. Telles was denied bail.
parentherald.com
Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips
A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
County suspends Telles’ access to county offices, property
The county's Public Administrators Office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.
Fox5 KVVU
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce. The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and...
getnews.info
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC Outlines How Party Buses Can Help People Get to Weddings Easily
Party Bus Las Vegas LLC is a reliable party bus rental company. In a recent update, the company outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily. Las Vegas, NV – In a website post, Party Bus Las Vegas LLC outlined how party buses can help people get to weddings easily.
1 Person Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Clark County Fire Department, a motorcycle accident was reported in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was seriously injured after falling into a ravine at Red Rock. The Clark County Fire Department transported the victim to the University Medical Center via helicopter.
Clark County elected official accused of journalist’s murder could stay in $130K role for months; Sisolak removes him from board
Clark County Public Administrator and accused murderer Rob Telles will likely remain in his elected position until a new person takes over in January.
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Henderson boasts Exceptional Design and Smart Amenities Sells for $7.8 Million
The Home in Henderson, an meticulously crafted masterpiece designed by Richard Luke Architects including a massive formal dining room, a great room communicates seamlessly with the private rear grounds, a solar-heated swimming pool, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 43 Drifting Shadow Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
nevadacurrent.com
Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation
A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
Henderson Fire Department hiring Paramedic Ambulance Operators
The City of Henderson Fire Department is hiring for Paramedic Ambulance Operators. PAOs work four 9.5-hour shifts with units in service every day between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
