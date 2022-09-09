United Tribes Technical College breaks ground on new greenhouse

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — United Tribes Technical College grew a green thumb Thursday and had a groundbreaking to start a fresh new beginning.

The college broke ground on building its brand new greenhouse. The greenhouse will be 140 by 140 feet and can be used in all four seasons.

UTTC already has high tunnel greenhouses, but they can only be used in the warmer months.

The greenhouse will give students more of a hands-on learning experience about crop production, sensor utilization, and energy cost data.

“If you’re trying to teach someone to be a carpenter and you give them an old busted hammer, they’re gonna think that isn’t a good job to get into,” said Scott Grandi-Hill the Agroecology Extension educator at UTTC.

“So, by having a state-of-the-art facility here, I think it’s really going to showcase the potential of our program and also provide students with really great industry experience for when they graduate and go on to get a career,” said Grandi-Hill.

UTTC is hoping to have the structure of the greenhouse completed by November, but seeds won’t be planted in the greenhouse until next year.

