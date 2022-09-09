Read full article on original website
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Jumps Up Nine Spots In Latest Poll
The Nittany Lions jumped up nine spots to No. 11 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. The nine-spot rise for Penn State is the highest of any team that was ranked in last week’s poll. Eight matches into her tenure, Katie Schumacher-Cawley has yet to lose, as...
Penn State-Central Michigan To Kick Off At Noon
No. 22 Penn State football’s game against Central Michigan will kick off at noon on Saturday, September 24, the team announced Monday afternoon. The game will be Penn State’s second noon kickoff of the season. The Nittany Lions are currently 2-0 and are entering a game against Auburn...
No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware
No. 8 Penn State field hockey (4-1) defeated No. 24 University of Delaware (1-4) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon, as two goals from Mackenzie Allessie pushed the team over the edge. The victory marks the Nittany Lions’ third consecutive win while they continue to fight for a top spot in the national rankings.
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week
The Nick Singleton hype is real. The Penn State football running back has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his breakout performance against Ohio. It’s the second straight week a Nittany Lion has taken home a weekly Big Ten football honor, as Sean Clifford earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Purdue.
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio
Penn State football was back in Beaver Stadium on Saturday and better than ever, folks. From multiple first touchdowns to the Nittany Lion dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” we captured it all. In case you wanted to reminisce on this past Saturday, take a look at the game and its festivities through our lens.
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Two
College football is rolling, and that means there are plenty of former Penn State football players taking the field for their respective squads. While Penn State went 1-0 for the second time this season, former Penn State football players were in action across the nation. As teams begin to look toward week three, here’s a rundown of what happened to those who used to call Happy Valley home this past week.
Gameday Observations: Ohio
Damn. It felt good to be back at Beaver Stadium, folks. Penn State football kicked off its home slate with a dominant 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. The smooth-sailing win led to the Nittany Lions being ranked No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time James Franklin’s squad is ranked since week 11 of last season.
Day: September 11, 2022
No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware. Despite a mid-game slow-up, the Nittany Lions proved to be the better side on the road. Penn State Football Ranked No. 22 In AP Top 25 Poll. By Frankie Marzano. 9/11/22 2:00 pm. The...
Gameday Coverage: Penn State vs. Ohio
After a completing a nail-biting comebacker victory over Purdue last Thursday night, Penn State is heading back to Beaver Stadium for its home opener against Ohio University. The Nittany Lions return to Happy Valley looking to make some noise in the college football landscape after a massive win last week. Meanwhile, the Bobcats are coming off a 41-38 opening day victory over FAU last Saturday. Today’s meeting will be the first between the two teams since 2012.
Drew Allar Shines In Beaver Stadium Debut
The future is here, folks. There were many headlines from Penn State’s 46-10 home-opening win over Ohio University. Freshman running back Nick Singleton racked up 179 rushing yards and scored his first pair of touchdowns as a Nittany Lion, and Sean Clifford had a fine game himself. But Penn State fans will leave today with the thought of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar putting on a show at Beaver Stadium.
Three-Star Defensive Back Zion Tracy Commits To Penn State Football
After a win on the field today at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin’s recruiting has found a win this evening, as well. Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy announced on Saturday evening that he was committed to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Syracuse, and Buffalo. Tracy plays high...
Penn State Smashes Ohio 46-10 In 2022 Home Opener
Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) crushed Ohio (1-1) in its home opener Saturday, with a 46-10 victory over the Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Efficiency was the name of the game for the Nittany Lions, as quarterback Sean Clifford led the way with 213 passing yards at a 70% clip and running back Nick Singleton totaled 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a 17.9 yard average. Five-star true freshman Drew Allar also made his home debut, torching the Bobcats for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing.
Penn State Strongly Urging Masking Indoors
Penn State once again “strongly recommends” students, faculty, and staff to mask indoors, according to a release. On Thursday, Centre County checked in with a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time in the past 15 weeks. Previously, it was at the “low” community level.
