Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer
Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer
There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on Disney+.
CNET
See the Final Trailer for 'Andor,' the New Star Wars Rebel Origin Story
We're just weeks away from Andor's three-episode Sept. 21 premiere, when the early days of Star Wars' darkly heroic rebel spy will be revealed. The Disney Plus show takes place five years before 2016 spinoff film Rogue One, as the Galactic Empire tightens its iron grip on the galaxy in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover
Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
ComicBook
Two Disney Movies Top the Second Weakest Box Office Weekend of the Year
Two Disney movies sit atop the box office charts during the second worst weekend of the year to date. 20th Century Studios' Barbarian will take the top spot. The horror movie earned $3.8 million on Friday. It's projected to take in $9 million by the end of the weekend. Critics are loving the movie, which has a 92% certified fresh score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans." ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Barbarian a positive if not glowing 3.5-out-of-5 review. He writes:
IN THIS ARTICLE
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion’ Starring Samuel L Jackson
Marvel Studio finally releases the first look at the Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" starring the return of Samuel L Jacksons's Nick Fury.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Originally Planned a Cameo by Jesus
Marvel Studio has finally released Thor: Love and Thunder on the Disney+ streaming service and the film was fairly different than most projects that came before it. Love and Thunder features Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who gets cursed by the blade and goes on a mission to kill every single god in the universe. The film takes us to Eternity, where all of the gods congregate including the oldest god Zeus (Russell Crowe). It even featured Black Panther goddess Bastet. It turns out that the film almost featured one of the most talked about gods in history. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson reveal that Jesus Christ almost appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.
toofab.com
Fans Not Happy with Disney+ Attempting to Fix Thor: Love and Thunder's Questionable CGI
"It looks even worse now" Disney+ has taken notes on "Thor: Love and Thunder's" iffy CGI effects, but to no avail according to Marvel fans. Some claimed the visual effects issue was due to heavy reliance on a filming technology called The Volume as well as the strict deadlines for studios and CGI artists due to the demand of Marvel's films and television series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain
The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Andor’ gets a new trailer at D23 Expo
Andor is premiering in less than two weeks and Lucasfilm has just given us another sneak peek at the Diego Luna-led spinoff series during the company’s press conference at the D23 Expo. Following the struggles of the titular Cassian Andor, Tony Gilroy’s new 24-episode series is set to start...
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Breaks Down Inspiration Behind Season 6's Morty War
Rick and Morty Season 6 had shined a light at Morty's inner thoughts with a surprising return to the Roy: A Life Well Lived game in the newest episode of the series, and one of the creators broke down the religious and simulation theory inspirations behind the episode that ultimately led to a full on war between the various Mortys! The second episode of the sixth season originally seemed like it would be a lighter and more episodic effort fans loved to see from seasons' past, but it was soon revealed to be a much deeper exploration of how Morty feels about Rick after six seasons of adventures.
Comments / 0