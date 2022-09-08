ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

A little more than two years after a devastating fire, the San Gabriel Mission is nearly restored

By Andrew J. Campa
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdJgh_0hnvblZG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PANsH_0hnvblZG00
The San Gabriel Mission, which has yet to open since a fire tore through the building on July 11, 2020, undergoes renovations on Thursday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Twenty-six months after an act of arson destroyed the roof and heavily damaged the San Gabriel Mission, the 251-year-old historic venue will temporarily reopen Saturday.

Mission clergy and staff allowed guests the first look inside the Roman Catholic house of worship, post fire, on Thursday, showing off repainted and replastered adobe walls, reworked windows with glass from Germany and a new redwood ceiling.

"Ever since the fire, there has been an anxiety as to what our beloved mission would look like," said Father John Molyneux, 66, the parish pastor. “I’m very excited to say it will be very close to what parishioners experienced before the fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3ekj_0hnvblZG00
Father John Molyneux at the San Gabriel Mission, which has yet to open since a fire tore through the building on July 11, 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEIgU_0hnvblZG00
The San Gabriel Mission, which has yet to open since a fire tore through the building on July 11, 2020, undergoes renovations on Thursday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The San Gabriel Mission is hosting a private, invite-only Mass Saturday at 10 a.m. presided over by Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez. The service will be livestreamed to visitors in the adjacent chapel and can be viewed online at https://lacatholics.org/jubilee/

The mission will then close again so that delicate religious relics and murals behind the altar can be restored in a dust-free environment. Restoration experts are also still repairing the altar rail and pulpit.

The goal is to permanently open the mission by early December, according to archdiocese spokesperson Adrian Marquez Alarcon.

Since the fire, the mission and surrounding vineyard, cemetery, garden, museum and gift shop have been closed. Weddings and fourth-grade tours conducted by docents were also halted.

“There is a real excitement from people from so many communities to return to their mission,” said Terri Huerta, the mission’s director of development and communications. “We just want to encourage visitors to manage their expectations. The mission is back, but a little different than before.”

Much of what was damaged in the fire was salvaged and refurbished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32X7HH_0hnvblZG00
Pews are moved inside the San Gabriel Mission, which has yet to open since a fire tore through the building on July 11, 2020, as it undergoes renovations on Thursday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Steel retrofitting beams installed in the 1990s that were badly warped have been replaced, Huerta said. Three major chandeliers were repaired as was a Wurlitzer organ donated in the 1920s. Some pews were fixed, while others were replaced.

The original tiles in the sacristy and in the baptistery were not able to be saved, however, because they were ruined by flooding in the aftermath of firefighting efforts.

Huerta estimated the total price for repairs at $7 million, with most of the cost covered by insurance.

The church also raised a little more than $400,000, which is being used to install track lighting and upgrade the sound system.

Mel Green, a structural engineer specializing in historic restoration, oversaw much of the work. Green has been involved with mission restoration since the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake cracked much of the church walls.

“From a pretty purist standpoint, the building is going to look very much like it did in the mid-1930s,” Green said. “We have much documentation and photos from that era and can even match up the color of paint used then.”

The blaze that ravaged the mission was set shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, destroying just-refurbished church pews and severely damaging the adobe-and-brick walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rA0Id_0hnvblZG00
Workers fix the floors at the San Gabriel Mission as it undergoes renovations on Thursday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A nearly yearlong investigation identified local John David Corey as the man responsible for starting the fire.

Churchgoers congregated shortly after the fire on the concrete parking lot, where they prayed the rosary, shared stories and lamented the loss.

News of the church’s progress has stirred hope for a full recovery.

“The San Gabriel Mission has been my family’s place for peace and devotion,” said San Gabriel resident Mary Cammarano, 82, a 58-year parishioner and former docent. Cammarano plans to attend Saturday’s Mass despite undergoing recent knee surgery that left her with pain and limited mobility.

The San Gabriel Mission has often been considered the spiritual home of Roman Catholicism in Los Angeles, as it was the fourth of 21 Spanish missions built in California, and first in the area, during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

It was founded by controversial saint Junípero Serra, viewed by some as a colonizer and others as a protector of Indigenous peoples. Construction of the mission by Spaniards and Kizh Mission Indians of San Gabriel was originally completed in 1771, just outside of what is now Montebello, and moved four years later to San Gabriel.

It predates the founding of the United States in 1776 and of Los Angeles in 1781. On Saturday, the mission will complete a jubilee year of celebrations marking 250 years in service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7AN7_0hnvblZG00
Lizandro Corleto works on the San Gabriel Mission during renovations. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Parishioner Ortencia Ramirez remembers crying the morning of the fire, as she stood on the church grounds surveying the destruction. She turned 68 that day and thoughts of birthday candles were replaced by visions of billows of smoke exiting from her “second home.”

Now, a little more than two years later, Ramirez feels blessed to see the mission recover.

“A couple of days ago they removed the scaffolding and the fence and it was beautiful,” said Ramirez, who had her two children baptized at the parish. “It feels like a family member has come back to us.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Photos posted on social media showed massive flames in the town of Weed, about 70 miles north of the city of Redding. In Southern California, firefighters were making progress Friday against two big wildfires despite dangerously hot weather.Containment of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Bones found in California desert 31 years ago identified as remains of Kathryn Coffey after DNA is obtained from her sister

Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Gabriel, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Montebello, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
San Gabriel, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mission Indians#A Little More#After The Fire#Murals#Indigenous Peoples#The San Gabriel Mission#Roman Catholic
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went half a million gallons over water budget during California’s extreme drought

Former basketball All-Star Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union have had a problem at their Los Angeles county home.Amid devastating drought in California, the celebrity couple have used a massive amount of water.The couple reportedly went 489,000 gallons over their allotted water budget in May — about three-quarters the size of an Olympic swimming pool.They then went 90,000 gallons over their allotted budget again in June, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.California has faced dry conditions for months on end, with more than 97 per cent of the state in “severe” or worse drought, according to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
424K+
Followers
69K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy