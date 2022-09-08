ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Elliott: Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner's thriller at U.S. Open shows men's tennis in good hands

By Helene Elliott
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USnUp_0hnvaVMJ00

Forget about who was missing from the men’s field at the U.S. Open this year.

Wish Roger Federer luck as he recovers from knee problems and aims for a return next month. Wish the same for Alexander Zverev , who suffered a gruesome ankle injury at the French Open. Wish whatever you think appropriate for Novak Djokovic , whose refusal to be vaccinated against COVID meant he couldn’t enter the United States to attempt to match Rafael Nadal ’s 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Instead of mourning who wasn’t here, celebrate those who came to compete at Flushing Meadows, where the rattle of the No. 7 train and the roars of planes taking off and landing at nearby LaGuardia Airport harmonize in a unique urban lullaby.

Celebrate Maryland native Frances Tiafoe , who barged into Friday’s semifinals and jumped to the front of the straggling line of candidates to end American men’s nearly 19-year drought in Grand Slam singles events. Celebrate Nadal, who left his heart on the court in a year that brought him titles at the Australian and French Opens but also brought injuries that create doubts about whether he can maintain the physicality that is the essence of his success.

Above all, let’s celebrate Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who made sure the city that never sleeps had a compelling reason to stay awake while they played a memorable quarterfinal match that began Wednesday night and bled into Thursday morning before Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3.

“I had some tough losses, for sure. This is in the top list. I think so,” Sinner said at a news conference that began around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. “Concerning also the rest of the tournament, I think this one will hurt for quite a while.”

Theirs was the last quarterfinal, but it was the first knock-down, drag-out battle of what promises to be a glorious rivalry for the next 15 or so years. Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and semifinalist Casper Ruud of Norway also fit into any conversation about which rivalries might come close to matching the Nadal-Federer-Djokovic battles that have elevated the sport for decades. Tiafoe and Alcaraz will get a crack at it in one semifinal Friday; Ruud will face Karen Khachanov of Russia in the other battle for a place in Sunday’s final.

“Thank you to @janniksin & @carlosalcaraz for showing us the future of tennis now,” ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said on social media. “Incredible in every possible way.”

Spaniard Alcaraz, an acrobatic and phenom at 19, and Sinner, an Italian who blends power with precision and looks 12 years old instead of 21, played for five hours and 15 minutes. They finished at 2:50 a.m. Eastern Time, a record for the latest finish of a match at the U.S. Open.

Coco Gauff , who lost in the quarterfinals and was preparing to leave New York, couldn’t resist staying up past her bedtime to see how it all played out.

“This match is insane,” she tweeted . “I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz.”

It was worth losing sleep.

The match had momentum swings. Sinner had a match point and was serving at 5-4 in the fourth set but missed a backhand, double-faulted and missed a volley. “Talking now, it's easy, no? When you're on court, it's different,” he said of what had made the difference. “You feel a little bit more the pressure. You feel the momentum also. It's part of the game, no?

“I was serving quite well until that moment. Especially in the tough moments I served well. Yeah, it went his way. The fifth set I was also a break up. I couldn't find a way to close it out, and that's it.”

It had mood swings. Plays that induced gasps. Plays that induced groans. Sinner served 213 times. Alcaraz served 169 times. Sinner hit 63 winners and committed 67 unforced errors. Alcaraz hit 61 winners and committed 41 unforced errors.

The overall quality was astonishingly high throughout, unlike multiple-overtime Stanley Cup playoff games that sometimes turn into play-it-safe slogs involving exhausted players and end when the puck caroms into the net off someone’s skate.

“Probably at the end of the match I was in my end, let's say. It was really, really tough for me,” Alcaraz said. “Of course, the level of tennis that we have played, it was really, really high. But I felt great.”

He was animated and a bit of a showman, cupping his ear with his hand after a well-played point as if to say he couldn’t hear the crowd’s already-loud cheers.

“The energy I receive in this court at 3 a.m., it was unbelievable. I mean, probably in other tournaments, other place, everybody went to their house to rest. But they keep in the court, supporting me. It was unbelievable,” he said.

It was madness and it was wonderful at the same time, the end of something good but likely the start of something better, a sign the future will be in good hands.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
PopSugar

Sorry Everyone, But Frances Tiafoe Is Happily Taken: Meet Ayan Broomfield

For tennis star Frances Tiafoe, love is more than just a score on the tennis court. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield came out to support him at the US Open on Monday and left fans amused by her shocked reaction to Tiafoe's win over the great Rafael Nadal. But there's a lot more to Broomfield than a big reaction to an unexpected victory, and she's left the internet curious to know more.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter

Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US Open breaks its attendance record| US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. The U.S. Open broke its record for attendance, drawing 776,120 fans for the two-week tournament. The previous best was 737,872, set in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic began. Every session was sold out...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Grand Slam#American#Australian
Robb Report

US Open Winner Carlos Alcaraz Wore a Champion-Level Rolex Daytona to Accept His Trophy

Carlos Alcaraz may only be 19, but he’s already accomplished at least two feats that most could only dream about. The Spanish tennis player won his first grand slam title at the US Open on Sunday night, defeating Casper Ruud in four sets. Then, immediately following the most significant moment of his career, the teenage sensation slapped on a gorgeous Rolex Daytona for the trophy ceremony. Think about the watch you were wearing at 19. It may have been nice. It may have even been Swiss-made. But did it also have the distinction of being the world’s most coveted timepiece? Only so...
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
424K+
Followers
69K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy