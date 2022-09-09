ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkpst_0hnvZjEC00

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County.

Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram post by the fire agency.

The goat was described as friendly, but frightened, who was apparently happy to see the firefighters.

Johnson and Weise gave the goat carrots (which it apparently really liked), and gave it a full bottle of water. After the quick rehydration session, the goat was feeling better and “perked up,” Cal Fire said.

The Fairview Fire is the largest active brush fire in California, having burned more than 23,000 acres with only 5% containment. Two people have died and additional injuries related to the fire have been reported.

For the firefighters who found the goat Wednesday, it was a sight for sore eyes.

It’s unclear if the goat was a pet or a farm animal that lived nearby or if it was transported away from the area by animal rescuers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 11

Michi Henley
3d ago

firefighters are More than HEROES.....THANK YOU FOR SAVING LIVES, HOMES, PROPERTY, etc. A sincere thank you with a huge appreciation to help this goat.....You guys are beyond awesome, there are no words to describe how wonderful you are and putting yourselves in harms way. GOD BLESS YOU....ALWAYS AND FOREVER...WE LOVE YOU AND SUPPORT YOU....

Reply
5
Related
KTLA

10 acres of cardboard burns in fire at Riverside-area business

Ten acres of cardboard and outside storage have burned in a fire at a Riverside-area business Monday afternoon, officials said. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire, dubbed the Opportunity incident, was soon upgraded to a five-alarm blaze and […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse

3:05 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed that the fire has gone from 4 acres to 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage. #OpportunityIC - Fire is now 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage, apprx 15' - 20' high. Incident Update Sheet: https://t.co/2fAiFSwbtB pic.twitter.com/yg8KsInLxA— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 12, 2022 Original Report 2:56 The post 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Mudslides trap dozens of motorists in Lake Hughes area

Mudslides in the Lake Hughes area trapped dozens of motorists after heavy rains hit the region Sunday evening. A large mudslide was reported in the area of 20120 Pine Canyon Road around 7:41 p.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed. Emergency crews rescued about 50 people from vehicles that were stuck in the […]
LAKE HUGHES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fairview, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters

A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Goat#Fire Burning#The Fairview Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
MARTINEZ, CA
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Firefighters injured in large apartment complex fire in Newport Beach

Two firefighters were injured when flames ripped through an apartment complex in Newport Beach Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a complex on the 200 block of Promontory Way. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene as the fire exploded and became a fourth-alarm fire. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday

Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash. 
HEMET, CA
KTLA

Video shows coordinated DC-10 slurry drop on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small “spotter” plane guiding a DC-10 that dropped flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Menifee police crack jokes after pickup ends up in backyard pool

After more than a week of high temperatures in Southern California, many have tried anything and everything to stay cool while not overloading the power grid. There is no one right answer to the problem of staying cool, but there sure is a wrong one, as the Menifee Police Department pointed out on Facebook Thursday […]
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy