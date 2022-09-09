STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 237 PM EDT MON SEP 12 2022 /137 PM CDT MON SEP 12 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTY BEACHES OF LAKE SUPERIOR... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST. SCATTERED SHOWERS CENTRAL ENDING... THEN CLEARING. NUMEROUS SHOWERS EAST...DIMINISHING BY MORNING. PATCHY FOG EAST AND SOUTH. LOWS 37 TO 47 INTERIOR WEST...48 TO 58 ELSEWHERE. TUESDAY...SUNNY WEST AND CENTRAL. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS FAR EAST IN THE MORNING...THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S EXCEPT 60S ACROSS THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 45 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS WEST HALF. LOWS 42 TO 56...COOLEST INTERIOR AND WARMEST BY THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. HIGHS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S TO MID 70S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ WFO MQT.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO