Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Tribal colleges join state community college association
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Community College Association welcomes the state’s three tribal colleges to its membership, bringing the total number of schools to 31. “Michigan’s tribal colleges will strengthen our network of community colleges,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “Their membership will help amplify MCCA’s impact...
UPMATTERS
Four presidential candidates to visit NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A nationwide search has returned four candidates who will visit Northern Michigan University with the goal of being selected as the next University President. The candidates will be on campus between September 15 and 22. They will each spend two days in various sessions with...
UPMATTERS
Farm to School program expands to Birchview Elementary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Students from kindergarten through fourth grade were introduced to their new garden space on Monday, Sept. 12. It’s the latest development in the Farm to School program from Partridge Creek Farm. Each grade gets two gardens bed to plant, grow, and learn whatever they...
UPMATTERS
New recycling bins hope to increase recycling efforts in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s roll out of new recycling carts began on Monday. All this week, The City of Marquette Department of Public Works will be delivering, at no cost to the individual, more than 6,000 new carts to residential customers across the city. Residents who wish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in the UP?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?. For most of...
UPMATTERS
Walk to support suicide prevention programs
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Take a walk to support suicide prevention and postvention programs. Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting the annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk this Sunday at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. This event is held every year to raise funds for suicide prevention and postvention programs in Marquette County. The Walk Committee asks the community to walk and honor the spirit of the event and recognize suicide prevention, suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors, and family and loved ones of people who struggle.
UPMATTERS
3-mile highway resurfacing begins today in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A project to resurface 3 miles of US-41 between Chocolay Township and Skandia begins on Monday, September 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The construction will stretch from from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road and is expected to last until Friday,...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/12/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 237 PM EDT MON SEP 12 2022 /137 PM CDT MON SEP 12 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARQUETTE AND ALGER COUNTY BEACHES OF LAKE SUPERIOR... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST. SCATTERED SHOWERS CENTRAL ENDING... THEN CLEARING. NUMEROUS SHOWERS EAST...DIMINISHING BY MORNING. PATCHY FOG EAST AND SOUTH. LOWS 37 TO 47 INTERIOR WEST...48 TO 58 ELSEWHERE. TUESDAY...SUNNY WEST AND CENTRAL. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS FAR EAST IN THE MORNING...THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S EXCEPT 60S ACROSS THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 45 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS WEST HALF. LOWS 42 TO 56...COOLEST INTERIOR AND WARMEST BY THE LAKESHORES. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST. HIGHS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S TO MID 70S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ WFO MQT.
Comments / 0