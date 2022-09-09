BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way to Mexico. “They will breed, lay their eggs and die. They continue this cycle until they get up here,” said Opal Hoffmann, a volunteer with Monarch Project. “By the time they get up here, it’s the third generation. So, the generation that leaves here is actually the fourth generation.”

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO