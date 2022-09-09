Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years. Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good. Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec....
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/12/2022
Tonight, some rain showers for the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 40 or the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.
UPMATTERS
Tribal colleges join state community college association
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Community College Association welcomes the state’s three tribal colleges to its membership, bringing the total number of schools to 31. “Michigan’s tribal colleges will strengthen our network of community colleges,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “Their membership will help amplify MCCA’s impact...
UPMATTERS
When could it snow in the UP?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?. For most of...
WLUC
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
UPMATTERS
Four presidential candidates to visit NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A nationwide search has returned four candidates who will visit Northern Michigan University with the goal of being selected as the next University President. The candidates will be on campus between September 15 and 22. They will each spend two days in various sessions with...
UPMATTERS
New recycling bins hope to increase recycling efforts in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s roll out of new recycling carts began on Monday. All this week, The City of Marquette Department of Public Works will be delivering, at no cost to the individual, more than 6,000 new carts to residential customers across the city. Residents who wish...
UPMATTERS
Farm to School program expands to Birchview Elementary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Students from kindergarten through fourth grade were introduced to their new garden space on Monday, Sept. 12. It’s the latest development in the Farm to School program from Partridge Creek Farm. Each grade gets two gardens bed to plant, grow, and learn whatever they...
UPMATTERS
Traffic signal work planned in Escanaba on Tuesday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The southbound/westbound US-2 right-turn lane onto Danforth Road will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, September 13 in Escanaba, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is part of a project by MDOT to install new equipment on the traffic...
UPMATTERS
3-mile highway resurfacing begins today in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A project to resurface 3 miles of US-41 between Chocolay Township and Skandia begins on Monday, September 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The construction will stretch from from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road and is expected to last until Friday,...
Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker
IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
UPMATTERS
Authorities bring Dickinson County assault suspect back from Wisconsin
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Just over a month after an assault happened in Breitung Township, the suspect in the investigation, who was arrested in Wisconsin, is now back in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan State Police (MSP) report that Lloyd Jarvi waived his extradition hearing and was returned to...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
WLUC
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way to Mexico. “They will breed, lay their eggs and die. They continue this cycle until they get up here,” said Opal Hoffmann, a volunteer with Monarch Project. “By the time they get up here, it’s the third generation. So, the generation that leaves here is actually the fourth generation.”
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
UPMATTERS
Walk to support suicide prevention programs
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Take a walk to support suicide prevention and postvention programs. Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting the annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk this Sunday at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. This event is held every year to raise funds for suicide prevention and postvention programs in Marquette County. The Walk Committee asks the community to walk and honor the spirit of the event and recognize suicide prevention, suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors, and family and loved ones of people who struggle.
wnmufm.org
Marquette-based company awarded US Space Force contracts to clear space junk
MARQUETTE, MI— The U.S. Space Force has awarded contracts to a Marquette company founded by three NMU alumni to research methods of clearing space junk from Earth’s orbit. Troy Morris is co-founder and Director of Operations for Kall Morris, Inc. He says there are 47,000 trackable (objects larger than 10 cm) debris objects—amounting to 10 million kilograms of material—that threaten communications networks running all kinds of systems, such as for cell phones and airplanes.
Fox11online.com
Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death
(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
