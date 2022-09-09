Beloved children's show 'Thomas and Friends' introduces first character with autism

The beloved children's show "Thomas and Friends" is introducing its first character with autism.

Meet Bruno! Mattel describes him as a joyful, pun-making brake car.

The character will be voiced by two different actors who have autism: 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliott Garcia in the U.K.

Bruno will make his debut this month on the 26th season of "Thomas and Friends."

According to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2% of U.S. adults have autism.