SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO