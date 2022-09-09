ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Taft set for TNL

Taft set for TNL

What a match-up this week on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Taft and Brennan, two of the Top 10 teams in our latest TNL Poll are squared up from Farris Stadium. Catch all the action Thursday at 7 on the CW 35. In the meantime, hear what the Raiders have to say about one of their biggest rivals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Scholar Athletes: Brennan's Kaitlin Graeber & Taft's Tremaine Smith

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we feature area student athletes doing amazing things both on the field and in the classroom. Meet Kaitlin Graeber. She's a 3-year varsity soccer player at Brennan High School. All-district on the field, 4.1 GPS in the classroom. She's living a dream come true since...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Brennan takes on another Top 10 team for TNL

The Brennan Bears, the #2 team in our TNL Top 10 Poll has had a very tough schedule to this point in the season, and although they've answered the bell quite well to this point, another challenge awaits. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor

SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

University of the Incarnate Word makes it in the national best college list

SAN ANTONIO - The University of the Incarnate Word has been ranked among the top 50 Universities promoting social mobility, in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report. The social mobility category measures the school's success rate with students receiving Pell Grants. UIW ranked 46th nationally, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties

SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol

SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community

SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Baptist hospitals hosting hiring event to alleviate nursing shortage

SAN ANTONIO - Baptist Health System is seeking registered nurses, patient care assistants, and licensed vocational nurses. Baptist hospitals are holding a hiring event happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center located downtown at 111 Dallas Street. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Want to pay less for your SAWS bill? Here's why it might happen soon

SAN ANTONIO — We've heard plenty about bills going up but your water bill might be going down soon starting in February. “Overall, our average residential bill will go down about $5.80, which is about an almost 9% reduction in their in their water bill,” Vice President of Customer Experience and Strategic Initiatives for San Antonio Water System Mary Bailey said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

