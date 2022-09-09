Read full article on original website
Taft set for TNL
What a match-up this week on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Taft and Brennan, two of the Top 10 teams in our latest TNL Poll are squared up from Farris Stadium. Catch all the action Thursday at 7 on the CW 35. In the meantime, hear what the Raiders have to say about one of their biggest rivals.
Scholar Athletes: Brennan's Kaitlin Graeber & Taft's Tremaine Smith
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we feature area student athletes doing amazing things both on the field and in the classroom. Meet Kaitlin Graeber. She's a 3-year varsity soccer player at Brennan High School. All-district on the field, 4.1 GPS in the classroom. She's living a dream come true since...
Brennan takes on another Top 10 team for TNL
The Brennan Bears, the #2 team in our TNL Top 10 Poll has had a very tough schedule to this point in the season, and although they've answered the bell quite well to this point, another challenge awaits. Here's more.
Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor
SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
High School Football Highlights: Brennan wins decisively over Taft, Edison beats Lanier
SAN ANTONIO - Senior quarterback Ashton Ambrose accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Brennan Bears to a 54-13 rout over the Taft Raiders on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Ambrose passed for two touchdowns and ran for two other scores. His twin brother, Aaron,...
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
University of the Incarnate Word makes it in the national best college list
SAN ANTONIO - The University of the Incarnate Word has been ranked among the top 50 Universities promoting social mobility, in the nation, according to the U.S. News and World Report. The social mobility category measures the school's success rate with students receiving Pell Grants. UIW ranked 46th nationally, and...
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol
SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
OLLU opens food pantry for students, west side community
SAN ANTONIO -- A local university is making sure no one goes hungry on campus. Our Lady of the Lake University, located off SW 24th Street, has opened a food pantry in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Worden School of Social Service. The food pantry is mainly for students, but can also be used by staff, faculty and the community.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Some San Antonio districts will make Election Day a holiday amid safety concerns
Amid security concerns, Bexar County officials are asking school leaders to consider making November 8—Election Day—a holiday or teacher work day. Two of San Antonio's largest districts have already made the call. Northside ISD was the first district to make Election Day a holiday at the end of...
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
Baptist hospitals hosting hiring event to alleviate nursing shortage
SAN ANTONIO - Baptist Health System is seeking registered nurses, patient care assistants, and licensed vocational nurses. Baptist hospitals are holding a hiring event happening tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center located downtown at 111 Dallas Street. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and...
Non-profit organization gives back to the veteran community during Hunger Action Month
SAN ANTONIO - September is Hunger Action Month and one organization works all year to keep veterans and their families fed. Soldiers' Angels began in San Antonio in 2015 with a mission to ensure that "no one who has sacrificed for our country goes hungry." Soldiers’ Angels have since expanded...
Find out how you could get up to $30,000 towards buying a home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Great news for people in the market to buy a new home in San Antonio as new homebuyer assistance programs just launched could cover up to $30,000 toward a new home. The San Antonio Board of Realtors have partnered with Down Payment Resource to provide programs...
Want to pay less for your SAWS bill? Here's why it might happen soon
SAN ANTONIO — We've heard plenty about bills going up but your water bill might be going down soon starting in February. “Overall, our average residential bill will go down about $5.80, which is about an almost 9% reduction in their in their water bill,” Vice President of Customer Experience and Strategic Initiatives for San Antonio Water System Mary Bailey said.
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
