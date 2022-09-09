ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)

(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. This all happened next to Lake Striker in Cherokee County. Lake Stryker Water Supply has about 900 customers, and some of them showed up to the board meeting this morning looking for answers.
KTRE

Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county. And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bartlett
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

High School

The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Here’s a look at the East Texas matchups in week 3 of the 2022 high school football season. Marshall’s Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South#Engineering#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police looking to identify man involved in burglary

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said they are looking to identify a man from a Saturday night theft on James Street. Officials said the man who was caught on video is involved in a burglary of habitation, and anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen

September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
JOAQUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy