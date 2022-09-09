Read full article on original website
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS. Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram, Moises […]
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months. This all happened next to Lake Striker in Cherokee County. Lake Stryker Water Supply has about 900 customers, and some of them showed up to the board meeting this morning looking for answers.
Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county. And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.
Eat At Raising Cane’s To Benefit Kidd’s Kids In Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
'Caniacs' now have a chance to have their chicken fingers, while also helping send some deserving kids and their families to Walt Disney World in Florida. The popular chicken finger brand is giving $1 from each box combo sold on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 to the Kidd's Kids organization during their Give Back Day.
Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
2 dead, multiple injuries reported following major crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead and multiple other injuries were reported following a major overnight crash in Rusk County. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Dept., the two-vehicle wreck occurred just south of FM 850 and Hwy. 259 N. early Sunday morning. All north and southbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted to allow helicopters to land and to give first responders more room for extrication.
High School
The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Here’s a look at the East Texas matchups in week 3 of the 2022 high school football season. Marshall’s Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked...
Kilgore Police looking to identify man involved in burglary
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said they are looking to identify a man from a Saturday night theft on James Street. Officials said the man who was caught on video is involved in a burglary of habitation, and anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or […]
Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches High...
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Police: 2 women arrested for Kilgore robbery after driving over employee, loaded syringes found
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Two women were arrested by Kilgore Police on Sunday night after they said the women shoplifted a store and ran over an employee’s foot during their escape. The women were also found to be in possession of over seven grams of meth. Police said “it’s becoming more common to find loaded […]
Officials say girlfriend helped East Texas inmate escape; both considered armed, dangerous
Officials in Houston County announced Wednesday morning they are searching for an escaped inmate and his girlfriend who authorities said helped him escape.
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
