Wausau East girls tennis stays undefeated in WVC with win at Marshfield

MARSHFIELD –Wausau East won all four singles matches and defeated Marshfield 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls tennis match Thursday at the Boson Tennis Complex to stay undefeated in conference dual action this season.

Lola Berumen (No. 1), Abbey Olson (No. 2), Talia Schlindwein (No. 3) and Alaina Berres (No. 4) all won singles matches for the Lumberjacks in straight sets.

East, now 3-0 and in first place in the WVC standings, returns to action Tuesday at home against Wisconsin Rapids.

Wausau East 4, Marshfield 3

Singles:

1. Lola Berumen (WE) def. Isabel Krueger, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Abbey Olson (WE) def. Lucy Luedtke, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Talia Schlindwein (WE) def. Sonia Dissanayaka, 7-5, 6-1; 4. Alaina Berres (WE) def. Payton Koran, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Sam Ridgway-Danielle Minsaas (MAR) def. Stella Glaser-Maggie Winter, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Sophia Morrell-Ava Paape (MAR) def. Reese Rhode-Bennett Sweeney, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Ashley Grancorvitz-Ruhi Shah (MAR) def. Naomi Potter-Amelia Speichinger, 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Wausau East 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.