Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
Man shot on Rand St. in Rochester
Once there, they found a 25-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
rochesterfirst.com
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston police locate suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Anyone with information on this crash can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-8477 or email msalada@lewpd.com.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
Man in guarded condition after high rise fire on Seth Green Dr. in Rochester
The male was transported to a hospital with severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD chief: 'Data-driven' curfews discussed in attempt to curb deadly Rochester violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's police chief says the idea of "data-driven" curfews has been discussed in certain parts of the city to try to curb this year's historic deadly violence. That revelation came Monday as Chief David Smith outlined the continuing plan to slow the rate of violence. The...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters extinguish house fire on Clifford Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue. They say when they arrived they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able put it out quickly, and say that fire was started by kids playing with matches on a pile of clothes.
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting
A few minutes later, officers received a call in the area of Remington Street and LaForce Street who was bleeding.
RFD: Kids playing with matches start fire on Clifford Ave. in Rochester
According to fire crews, responders arrived at 1660 Clifford Avenue around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a fire in the bedroom of a 2.5-story home.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD says man was shot dead by apartment occupant after breaking in
Update: Rochester Police said they responded to an apartment around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person wearing a mask who broke in, and was shot by one of the occupants. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said at least three to four more gunshots were fired into the apartment by people running from the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
WHEC TV-10
Intoxicated man uses trash can to smash door and break into Gates Tops overnight
GATES, N.Y. – There were some scary moments for several overnight employees at the Tops Supermarket in Gates. Police were called, and a man was arrested for breaking into the business. News10NBC has the actual recording of that police call. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
Comments / 5