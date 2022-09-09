3 NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Three Paterson police officers were sentenced on Thursday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect.

From at least 2016 to April 2018, Eudy Ramos, 35, Jonathan Bustios, 33, and Matthew Torres, 33, were part of a gang of six officers who shook down Paterson citizens for money.

The officers would target people in expensive cars or people leaving bodegas who might have just used an ATM.

They would split the cash among themselves and submit false reports to cover their tracks.

Ramos and Bustios, were sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to violate individuals' civil rights and related charges. Torres was only sentenced to three years probation.

Each of the officers faced up to 30 years in prison, but got off with a fifteenth of that sentence or less after testifying against Sergeant Michael Cheff , their supervising officer who was convicted of leading five police officers in the crime ring.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Bustios pleaded guilty to extortion under the color of right and accepting a firearm in exchange for reducing the charges of an arrestee.

Ramos pleaded guilty to filing a false police report and excessive use of force on top of the conspiracy charge.

Torres only pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and filing a false police report.