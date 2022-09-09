ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Myles Garrett on former QB Baker Mayfield: 'I've got to take him out'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MlW1_0hnvWqcm00
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 1 of the NFL season, Baker Mayfield will take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, now leading the Carolina Panthers.

While Mayfield is bound to reunite with some ex-teammates, it's unlikely he will exchange pleasantries with Myles Garrett.

In a recent interview with cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett explained his "complicated" relationship with Mayfield.

Garrett told Cabot that Mayfield had sent him a text after being traded to the Carolina Panthers, thanking him for the four seasons they spent together as teammates. The two-time All-Pro didn't respond to Mayfield's text, saying he was unsure how to reply. Garrett also cited "disagreements" between the two as a reason for not getting back to Mayfield.

Garrett doesn't harbor any ill will toward Mayfield and is even rooting for the former No. 1 overall pick. However, Garrett knows he has a job to do when the Browns and Panthers face off this Sunday.

"I think he has a great family, but he's the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I've got to take him out," Garret said.

Last month, Mayfield caught some flack after reportedly saying he was "gonna f--- them up," referring to the Browns. Mayfield later denied making the statement.

At the time, Garrett said he and the Browns would use it as motivation.

"We'll take it and we'll use it, and I'm hoping for a great matchup," Garrett said. "I don't think any less of him because he's going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He's the same guy personally, and maybe we'll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?"

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make decision on Dak Prescott backup after injury scare

Ahead of their opening showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys made sure they have a backup in place in case anything happens to Dak Prescott. Prior to Saturday, Prescott was the only quarterback on Dallas’ active roster. However, the Cowboys just elevated Cooper Rush from the practice squad to serve as Dak’s backup for their Week 1 game.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson

Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lions coach Duce Staley on facing Eagles: 'It'll be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth'

Among the Week 1 reunions in the NFL are Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield taking the field against his former Cleveland Browns teammates, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets signal-caller Joe Flacco getting the starting nod in a matchup with his former employer in the Baltimore Ravens. Another one will take place during the NFC contest between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

40K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy