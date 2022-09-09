ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Supporters of new system ending cash bail accuse some pols of fear-mongering

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUaeB_0hnvWg2k00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Advocates for the state’s switch to a no-cash-bail system made a vigorous defense of the court reform Thursday and say opponents are fear-mongering.

Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell rejected the message in many political ads from candidates who predict the worst will happen on Jan. 1, when the new system takes effect.

Sarah Staudt, policy director for the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts, said those who insist violent criminals will automatically be freed are lying.

“The Pre-Trial Fairness Act has a mechanism to allow jail in certain circumstances, and that mechanism is focused on safety and it’s focused on making sure that people come back to court and do not flee the jurisdiction — and it’s not focused on money,” Staudt said.

The law is designed to allow most non-violent suspects to go free pending trial, she and other supporters of the measure say.

The League of Women Voters sponsored a forum to discuss the new pretrial system.

Critics of the cash-bail system say tends to harm poor people who cannot afford bond.

Comments / 23

Lt. Mento
4d ago

How can you say it only let's non violent offenders walk when it specifically states that Assault, aggravated battery, and 2nd degree murder is a non sustainable offence? Those crimes define about 80% of violent offenders...

Reply(1)
15
mljd1a
3d ago

Since poor people commit the vast majority of crimes of all kinds, it makes sense that the current system has the most adverse effect on the poor. The situation has nothing to do with systemic bias and everything to do with who commits crimes. SAFE-T is among the dumbest idea to come out of Springfield in quite some time.

Reply
14
Eddie Junior
3d ago

Everyone who reads this and or comments on it, please, remember this come election day. The ONLY way to fix this is to vote in a completely different party.

Reply
12
WBBM News Radio

