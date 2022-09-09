ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash

BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR

An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –

Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

