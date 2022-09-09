Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – LANDING ZONE ESTABLISHED
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Hooper and Washington for a pedestrian struck. Landing Zone has been established at Toms River High School South for medevac. Avoid the area while this incident is transpiring.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway: State Police
There was a serious crash involving an overturned car on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The one-car crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 local lanes northbound north of Exit 109 — Route 520 in Middletown, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. New...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT UNKNOWN INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to the intersection of Hooper and Church for a motor vehicle accident. We have no information as to whether or not anyone was injured as a result of this accident.
Motorcyclist Killed In Ocean County Crash
BERKELEY – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Pinewald-Keswick Road, police said. On August 30 around 5:11 p.m., Berkeley Township Police received a report regarding a crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. According to authorities, 73-year-old Joseph Rider of Whiting pulled out of a parking lot in a Hyundai Tuscon to head west on Route 530 when a collision occurred with a motorcycle which was heading east. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND MULTIPLE PEOPLE ENTRAPPED
Emergency personnel were on Cedar Swamp Rd near East Pleasant Grove Road earlier today for a multi car accident involving an overturned vehicle with multiple people trapped inside the vehicles. As first responders got two trapped victims out they began performing CPR on one victim. No additional information is available at this time.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Missing Swimmer Pulled From Water Off Jersey Shore (VIDEO)
A missing swimmer was pulled from the waters off the Jersey Shore Saturday, Sept. 10, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. It was not immediately clear if the swimmer survived. The incident occurred in Loveladies sometime in the afternoon. Long Beach police did not immediately respond...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE PARK: UNRESPONSIVE MALE PULLED FROM WATER – CPR
An unresponsive male was pulled from the water a short time ago. The male was described as 50-60 years of age. First responders performed CPR. The last report was that the patient was being taken to Brighton Ave Beach for ambulance transport to the hospital. Please use extreme care if...
Ocean County Provides Free Residential Document Shredding
OCEAN COUNTY – The County’s Residential Document Shredding Program will start its second string of dates on September 17 in Lacey. The program is sponsored by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners and is free to Ocean County residents only. Commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES FEMALE OFFICERS ON NATIONAL POLICE WOMAN’S DAY
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we salute all of the these strong women and so many more that continue to provide public safety for all. Their exemplary worth ethic serves as a role model for all women. Happy National Police Women’s Day!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –
Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD
On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: LIGHT YOUR PORCH IN BLUE TONIGHT IN MEMORY OF THE VICTIMS OF 9/11
Please light your front door with blue light bulbs beginning at 5 this evening in memory of the victims of 9/11. This request is from a follower who started the tradition many years ago and continues to try to make it expand every year.
