Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Historic heat: Fossilized trees in Siberia reveal it’s never been hotter in 7,000 years
YEKATERINBURG, Russia — 2022 is going down as one of the hottest summers to date. As the planet warms up, scorching heatwaves have caused unprecedented high temperatures. Now, a new study examining the climate in Western Siberia reveals that the warmest summers in the past 7,000 years are happening right now.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Scientists find evidence that the Loch Ness monster could have been a plesiosaur
Statue of a plesiosaurCredit: Circa 84; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A plesiosaur is a group of extinct long-necked marine reptiles. They lived 215 million to 66 million years ago during the late Triassic Period and the late Cretaceous Period. They are not classified as dinosaurs but both species became extinct around the same time.
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Sequencing 777 Ancient Human Genomes Reveals History Of “Cradle Of Western Civilization”
For thousands of years, humans lived, worked, and grew kingdoms across an area called the “Southern Arc”, spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia – and it is thought to be the “Cradle of Western Civilisation”. Now, scientists have created a complex population history timeline of the area from the earliest farming cultures to post-medieval times, by sequencing the ancient DNA from 777 humans.
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
LOOK: Scientists Discover Blue ‘Unknown Organism’ on Caribbean Sea Floor
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientists found an intriguing “unknown organism” while exploring the Caribbean Sea floor recently. This unknown organism, which has been dubbed “blue goo” may be a version of soft coral, a sponge, or even a tunicate the oceanic scientists say. National...
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"
The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.
