Beachwood, NJ

ocscanner.news

MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Cedar Swamp Road and Diamond. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Route 88 near Princeton Avenue involving five injured parties. Two patients refused medical assistance on site and three were transported to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment. Traffic is backed up in the area. Please avoid the area if possible.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD

On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

