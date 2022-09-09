Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH EJECTION ON GSP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 112.4 on the northbound side of the Garden State Park. This accident involves an ejection from the vehicle. Use extreme caution in the area, plan for extended travel time but if at all possible, avoid this area of the parkway.
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway: State Police
There was a serious crash involving an overturned car on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The one-car crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 local lanes northbound north of Exit 109 — Route 520 in Middletown, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. New...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND MULTIPLE PEOPLE ENTRAPPED
Emergency personnel were on Cedar Swamp Rd near East Pleasant Grove Road earlier today for a multi car accident involving an overturned vehicle with multiple people trapped inside the vehicles. As first responders got two trapped victims out they began performing CPR on one victim. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Cedar Swamp Road and Diamond. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT ENTRANCE TO SIX FLAGS WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the main entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT UNKNOWN INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to the intersection of Hooper and Church for a motor vehicle accident. We have no information as to whether or not anyone was injured as a result of this accident.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – LANDING ZONE ESTABLISHED
Emergency personnel are at the intersection of Hooper and Washington for a pedestrian struck. Landing Zone has been established at Toms River High School South for medevac. Avoid the area while this incident is transpiring.
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Route 88 near Princeton Avenue involving five injured parties. Two patients refused medical assistance on site and three were transported to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment. Traffic is backed up in the area. Please avoid the area if possible.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE VS CAR ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motorcycle vs car accident on Fisher @ Route 37. The motorcycle rider was reportedly on his feet and walking around after the accident. Avoid the area as traffic is backing up.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT ON PINEWALD-KESWICK ROAD
On August 30th, 2022 at approximately 5:11 PM officers responded to 804 Pinewald-Keswick Rd for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a motorcyclist down into the woods. This crash involved two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene and began performing life saving measures along with Berkeley EMS and Robert...
Motorcyclist killed in expressway crash in EHT
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on the expressway at about 12:45 p.m., when a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle driving behind it rear-ended it, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash happened around milepost 7.8 in Egg...
Beachwood Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Berkeley Township
BAYVILLE, NJ – A 26-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was...
ocscanner.news
HIGHLANDS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER AND ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident on the 100 block of Bay Avenue. The accident involved an overturned car with entrapment. We have no information as to injuries or the extent thereof.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Double Trouble Road at Brook Forest. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECOGNIZES FEMALE OFFICERS ON NATIONAL POLICE WOMAN’S DAY
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we salute all of the these strong women and so many more that continue to provide public safety for all. Their exemplary worth ethic serves as a role model for all women. Happy National Police Women’s Day!
