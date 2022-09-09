ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

FOX 61

22-year-old man recovering after shot at Plainville apartment complex

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A 22-year-old man underwent surgery Monday for gunshot wounds he received while sitting in his car at a Plainville apartment complex, officials said. Police received multiple 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. to Hamlin View Terrace Apartments on Woodford Avenue. They found the man had been shot twice - in his leg and arm.
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Norwalk police officer assaulted at Oyster Festival Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday at the Oyster Festival. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight near...
NORWALK, CT
Orange, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
FOX 61

Bristol police searching for person who entered girl's bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are looking to identify a masked person that entered a girl's bedroom early Saturday morning. Bristol police said they received a call to a house on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. It was determined that the suspect had gained access to the home and entered the girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, they fled the home.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

2-year-old from Hamden, father found safe: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police found a 2-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon who had been missing since Sunday. The department said Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen on Sunday with her father, 20-year-old Jaheem Bookert. Family members had not been able to get in contact with the two...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Ansonia police arrest third person in connection to 2011 homicide

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide in 2011, officials said. Andrew Spino, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said he was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by the U.S. Marshal Service.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
FOX 61

FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Some New Haven area communities hit hard by rainfall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area saw heavy rain, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city and surrounding communities on Tuesday. It slowed down some work commuters and travelers alike on both the roads and railways. Train service was impacted Tuesday morning as service from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Disney magic at a birthday party in West Hartford got a little too real last weekend after an unexpected visitor crashed the occasion. Friends and family were celebrating Cyrus's 2nd birthday in the backyard with an inflatable slide, Mickey Mouse goodie bags, and, of course, food.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

