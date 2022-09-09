Read full article on original website
State police say no criminal evidence on rug pulled from Farmington River
FARMINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police said Monday that there was no criminal evidence on a rug pulled from the Farmington River over the weekend. The rug was discovered Sunday by a social media influencer and paranormal investigator named Sean Austin. Police said in a statement: "After investigating for...
22-year-old man recovering after shot at Plainville apartment complex
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A 22-year-old man underwent surgery Monday for gunshot wounds he received while sitting in his car at a Plainville apartment complex, officials said. Police received multiple 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. to Hamlin View Terrace Apartments on Woodford Avenue. They found the man had been shot twice - in his leg and arm.
Waterbury school bus driver union says problems stem from route changes and cost-cutting measures
WATERBURY, Conn. — Parents in Waterbury are continuing to put pressure on officials to the ongoing school bus chaos. They told FOX61 on Monday that either their kids are being picked up late, not being picked up at all, or dropped at the wrong stop. They say their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
Norwalk police officer assaulted at Oyster Festival Saturday
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk police officer was injured after being assaulted by two suspects Saturday at the Oyster Festival. One man was arrested and the other suspect ran from the scene. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening when officers responded to reports of a fight near...
School bus hasn't picked up New Haven 4th grader once in the first 2 weeks of school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven 4th grader, with special needs, has not been receiving the school bus service he is entitled to by state law, according to his mother, who spoke exclusively with FOX61 Monday. Zioun Canady got off of his school bus Monday afternoon at his...
Driver evades Route 8 crash while driving under influence: State police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Terryville man is accused of evading a car crash on Route 8 in Waterbury while driving under the influence Thursday evening, according to Connecticut state police. State police were informed around 10:15 p.m. of a crash involving two cars on Route 8 north near Exit...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61. It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose. Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m. "I...
Bristol police searching for person who entered girl's bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are looking to identify a masked person that entered a girl's bedroom early Saturday morning. Bristol police said they received a call to a house on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. It was determined that the suspect had gained access to the home and entered the girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, they fled the home.
As victim remains critical, New Haven police receive leads following dirt bike hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven police continue their search for the dirt biker responsible for a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively with FOX61 on Wednesday. Sueann Lamazon, 35, of New Haven waited...
New housing units in Clay-Arsenal neighborhood welcome first-time homeowners to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford cut the ribbon Monday on three new two-unit houses on Edwards Street in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood. All the homeowners are first-time homeowners. Mayor Luke Bronin said the project shows new homeownership opportunities that are affordable and sustainable can be done. "It combines...
Waterbury parents concerns grow over school busing, highlighting disconnect with distract adminstrators
WATERBURY, Conn. — The chorus of concern has gotten louder over the last 24 hours. Parents in Waterbury are upset about what they say are safety, communication and timeliness issues with school busing in the city. This, as the new school year, is just two weeks old. “School buses...
2-year-old from Hamden, father found safe: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police found a 2-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon who had been missing since Sunday. The department said Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen on Sunday with her father, 20-year-old Jaheem Bookert. Family members had not been able to get in contact with the two...
Ansonia police arrest third person in connection to 2011 homicide
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide in 2011, officials said. Andrew Spino, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said he was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by the U.S. Marshal Service.
Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home
EAST LYME, Conn. — Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jeep Cherokee was the vehicle parked and struck outside the home. A parked car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning after it was struck by another vehicle, officials said. East Lyme...
70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
Some New Haven area communities hit hard by rainfall
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area saw heavy rain, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city and surrounding communities on Tuesday. It slowed down some work commuters and travelers alike on both the roads and railways. Train service was impacted Tuesday morning as service from...
Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Disney magic at a birthday party in West Hartford got a little too real last weekend after an unexpected visitor crashed the occasion. Friends and family were celebrating Cyrus's 2nd birthday in the backyard with an inflatable slide, Mickey Mouse goodie bags, and, of course, food.
Meriden man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 stabbing death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2021. Kristopher Carlson, 24, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of 32-year-old Ernesto Cipolli outside of Wallingford's Corner Cafe. The...
