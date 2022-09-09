Read full article on original website
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Haddonfield over West Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matt Murschell and Andrew Guveiyian scored second-half goals to spark Haddonfield past rival West Deptford 2-1 under the lights in Haddonfield. Daire Roddy assisted on both goals and Alexander Goldman made six saves to help Haddonfield improve to 1-2. West Deptford fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Ranney squeaks by Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Owen Curtis made 14 saves as two second-half goals lifted Ranney by Point Pleasant Beach 2-1 in Point Pleasant Beach. Josh Boyan got the scoring going in the seventh minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Ranney (1-2) came back in the second half thanks to scores from Andrew Buck and Nayar Dav.
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Doane Academy over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka completed a hat trick while Samara Johnson added two goals as Doane Academy won on the road, 5-1, over Pennsauken. Nadia Bhuiyan stopped 12 shots to preserve the win for Doane (1-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Hillsborough over Montgomery - Boys soccer recap
Jaron Moni scored off an assist from Lorcan Hawes in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and send Hillsborough to a 2-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Owen Geissler converted a feed from Arnav Jain in the first half for Hillsborough, which improved to 2-1. Alex Kot made five saves in the victory.
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Middletown South over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Maria DeGregorio scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Middletown South a thrilling 2-1 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven in Middletown. Kate Hennen scored the first goal of the contest to put Rumson (1-2) on top early but Middletown South’s (1-1-1) Allie Greco would step up in net, making 10 saves.
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
Cedar Creek over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Corinne Morgan continued her torrid start to the season with a hat trick to lead Cedar Creek to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Egg Harbor City. Morgan, a senior, increased her season total to eight goals as Cedar Creek improved to 3-0. Kendall Caruso chipped in an assist and...
Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
Haddon Township over Haddon Heights - Boys soccer recap
Luke Chatten scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to lead Haddon Township to a 3-0 win over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Colton Shaub assisted on one of Chatten’s goals and scored one himself, and Graham Looram added an assist. Cole Johnson recorded the shutout with three...
Bordentown over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers scored two goals to power Bordentown to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross Prep in Bordentown. Adam Wieczkowski also scored for Bordentown, which led 2-0 at halftime. Wieczkowski has scored in back-to-back games while Beyers notched his seventh career multi-goal game. Joey Klama had an assist as well...
