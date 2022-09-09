Read full article on original website
J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
Dayton over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Sebastian Gaona scored twice after the break as Dayton stormed back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime to stun Bound Brook 4-2 in Bound Brook. Ian Ferreira got the comeback started by scoring Dayton’s first goal and Joseph Jimenez added two assists. Angel Rodriguez had a goal and an...
Memorial over McNair - Boys soccer recap
Kevin Moreno scored twice in the second half to carry Memorial over McNair 2-1 in Jersey City. Memorial (2-0) was on the attack all afternoon as it finished with 19 shots on goal compared to just six from McNair (0-1). After a scoreless first half, Moreno was able to find...
Roselle Park over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic and Patryk Kaszubowski each scored a pair of goals to lead Roselle Park to a 6-2 win over host Roselle Catholic. Nathaniel Arango added two assists for Roselle Park, which outscored Roselle Catholic 3-0 in the second half to break open a close game and improve to 2-0.
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
Westampton Tech defeats Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Aemiliano Sosa’s four goals helped Westampton Tech roll by Pemberton 5-0 in Westampton. Westampton Tech (2-1) jumped ahead early sporting a 2-0 lead in the first half before netting three more in the second. Jaidyn Reddick also scored a goal while Elijah Spady finished with two assists. Pemberton fell...
Alvarado powers No. 3 Kearny past Union City - Boys soccer recap
Alejandro Alvarado had three goals and an assist to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-3 victory over Union City in Union City. Johan Baez added a goal for Kearny (2-0) and Alex Cruz made 10 saves in the win. Union City falls to 0-2.
Madison over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Two players scored as Madison won its first game of the season, 2-0, against Dover at home in Madison. Collin Mulcahy and Eric Selquist both scored in the first half while Ruari Callaghan made seven saves for the shutout. Dover is now 0-2 on the season and Madison 1-0-1. Madison...
Union defeats Johnson - Girls soccer recap
Rachel Baez had a goal and an assist as Union defeated Johnson 5-0 in Union. Union (1-1) took control early as it led 4-0 at halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Valery Silvera, Onyeka Moneme, Maya Filian, and Isabella Runa also netted a score. Johnson fell...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Somoye’s two goals leads Doane Academy over Burlington City - Boys soccer recap
Fawaz Somoye score the game-winning goal in the second half to give Doane Academy a 2-1 victory over Burlington City in Burlington. Somoye found the back of the net in the first half but Burlington City (0-2) tied it up before the break. Doane finished with 11 shots on goal compared to seven from Burlington City.
