NJ.com

J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap

J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap

Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap

Sebastian Gaona scored twice after the break as Dayton stormed back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime to stun Bound Brook 4-2 in Bound Brook. Ian Ferreira got the comeback started by scoring Dayton’s first goal and Joseph Jimenez added two assists. Angel Rodriguez had a goal and an...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial over McNair - Boys soccer recap

Kevin Moreno scored twice in the second half to carry Memorial over McNair 2-1 in Jersey City. Memorial (2-0) was on the attack all afternoon as it finished with 19 shots on goal compared to just six from McNair (0-1). After a scoreless first half, Moreno was able to find...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Park over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Milan Maricic and Patryk Kaszubowski each scored a pair of goals to lead Roselle Park to a 6-2 win over host Roselle Catholic. Nathaniel Arango added two assists for Roselle Park, which outscored Roselle Catholic 3-0 in the second half to break open a close game and improve to 2-0.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap

Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Westampton Tech defeats Pemberton - Boys soccer recap

Aemiliano Sosa’s four goals helped Westampton Tech roll by Pemberton 5-0 in Westampton. Westampton Tech (2-1) jumped ahead early sporting a 2-0 lead in the first half before netting three more in the second. Jaidyn Reddick also scored a goal while Elijah Spady finished with two assists. Pemberton fell...
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Two players scored as Madison won its first game of the season, 2-0, against Dover at home in Madison. Collin Mulcahy and Eric Selquist both scored in the first half while Ruari Callaghan made seven saves for the shutout. Dover is now 0-2 on the season and Madison 1-0-1. Madison...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Union defeats Johnson - Girls soccer recap

Rachel Baez had a goal and an assist as Union defeated Johnson 5-0 in Union. Union (1-1) took control early as it led 4-0 at halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Valery Silvera, Onyeka Moneme, Maya Filian, and Isabella Runa also netted a score. Johnson fell...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
