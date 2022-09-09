Olivia Ent netted three goals to power Burlington Township past Holy Cross Prep, 6-0, in Burlington. Kylie Krawiec, Natalie Zoffer, and Megan LeHenaff, who also had an assist, each scored as well in the win. Burlington (2-1) led 3-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kailey Mayoros and Kayla Fragale both had an assist too and goalie Mackenzie Stein recorded a save for the shutout. Katelynn Wiesniewski also saw time between the pipes for Burlington.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO