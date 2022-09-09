ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Delran - Field hockey recap

Ariel Sprague and Rylee Boston scored two goals each to lead Northern Burlington over Delran 6-2 in Columbus. Sprague and Riley Jones chipped in first half goals to spark Northern Burlington (2-1). Delran’s (1-2) Emma Rider added a goal to keep the Bears within reach. The Greyhounds outscored Delran...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Auriel Gonzalez led the offense with two goals during Mendham’s 4-0 shutout victory over Roxbury in Succasunna. Mendham (1-1) scored goals in three of the four quarters in the contest. Sienna Politan got the scoring started on an assist by Riley Reardon, who finished with one goal and one assist.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Field hockey recap

Olivia Ent netted three goals to power Burlington Township past Holy Cross Prep, 6-0, in Burlington. Kylie Krawiec, Natalie Zoffer, and Megan LeHenaff, who also had an assist, each scored as well in the win. Burlington (2-1) led 3-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kailey Mayoros and Kayla Fragale both had an assist too and goalie Mackenzie Stein recorded a save for the shutout. Katelynn Wiesniewski also saw time between the pipes for Burlington.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap

Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over Passaic Valley -- Field hockey recap

Liz Urban scored a goal with two assists to power Westwood to a 4-1 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Madeline Augsbach-Thompson also had a goal and an assist while Hailey Nicholson and Alice Rappazzo each scored too in the win. Bianca Ionescu tied the game up in the...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored in Dayton’s 6-0 win over Plainfield in Springfield. Simran Bhujle led the way with two goals for the Bulldogs (3-0), which remains undefeated. Angelal Gatto, Taylor Gollin, Gianna Hester, and Leah Perez all scored as well in the victory. Penelope Krieger made five saves for...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
