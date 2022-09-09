Read full article on original website
Westfield rallies to defeat Montclair Kimberley - Field hockey recap
Lindsay Doyle and Ella McLane scored in the final two periods as Westfield won at home, 2-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Katie Walsh dished an assist for Westfield (1-2), which outshot Montclair Kimberley (1-2) by 13-8. Lauren McDonough stopped nine shots to receive the shutout. Malia Cesareo made 12 saves in...
Late goals lift Morristown over Sparta - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain, Amanda Ramirez and Gabby Neely scored as Morristown won at home, 3-2, over Sparta. Morristown (2-0) played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint but scored two goals in the final period to seal the win. Sophia Candeloro and Ella Kenny found the net for Sparta...
Northern Burlington over Delran - Field hockey recap
Ariel Sprague and Rylee Boston scored two goals each to lead Northern Burlington over Delran 6-2 in Columbus. Sprague and Riley Jones chipped in first half goals to spark Northern Burlington (2-1). Delran’s (1-2) Emma Rider added a goal to keep the Bears within reach. The Greyhounds outscored Delran...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Mendham over Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Auriel Gonzalez led the offense with two goals during Mendham’s 4-0 shutout victory over Roxbury in Succasunna. Mendham (1-1) scored goals in three of the four quarters in the contest. Sienna Politan got the scoring started on an assist by Riley Reardon, who finished with one goal and one assist.
Shirley Munoz Lopez scores 6 goals as Long Branch beats Keyport - Field hockey recap
Shirley Munoz Lopez came away with six goals and four assists in leading Long Branch to a 12-3 victory at home over Keyport. Ayanna Brissett struck twice while Kaliya Bernard tallied a goal and two assists for Long Branch (1-2), which outshot Keyport (0-3) by 26-7. The N.J. High School...
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Field hockey recap
Olivia Ent netted three goals to power Burlington Township past Holy Cross Prep, 6-0, in Burlington. Kylie Krawiec, Natalie Zoffer, and Megan LeHenaff, who also had an assist, each scored as well in the win. Burlington (2-1) led 3-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kailey Mayoros and Kayla Fragale both had an assist too and goalie Mackenzie Stein recorded a save for the shutout. Katelynn Wiesniewski also saw time between the pipes for Burlington.
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Marisabel Tirado gives Somerville the edge over Delaware Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisabel Tirado delivered a hat trick and assisted on the goal by Alexis Butler as Somerville won on the road, 4-3, over Delaware Valley. Rachel Geller added an assist for Somerville (2-1), which was outshot by Delaware Valley (0-2) by 20-16. Ava Spear earned the victory with 17 saves. Natalie...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Westwood over Passaic Valley -- Field hockey recap
Liz Urban scored a goal with two assists to power Westwood to a 4-1 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Madeline Augsbach-Thompson also had a goal and an assist while Hailey Nicholson and Alice Rappazzo each scored too in the win. Bianca Ionescu tied the game up in the...
Kent Place’s Kanellakos scores twice in win over Elizabeth - Girls soccer recap
Kent Place got both goals from Celia Kanellakos in a thrilling 2-1 win over Elizabeth on Monday afternoon in Elizabeth. Elizabeth outshot Kent Place 21-9 but Madison Stevens was up for the challenge, making 15 saves for the Dragons. Giovanna Echavarria scored the lone goal for Elizabeth in the contest.
Mountain Lakes over St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Hannah Lees scored two goals and assisted on another as Mountain Lakes defeated St. Elizabeth 5-0 at Fairleigh Dickinson in Madison. Lees increased her season totals to four goals and five assists to help Mountain Lakes improve to 3-0.
Dayton over Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored in Dayton’s 6-0 win over Plainfield in Springfield. Simran Bhujle led the way with two goals for the Bulldogs (3-0), which remains undefeated. Angelal Gatto, Taylor Gollin, Gianna Hester, and Leah Perez all scored as well in the victory. Penelope Krieger made five saves for...
No. 11 Point Pleasant Boro rolls against Manchester - Field hockey recap
Shayne Lada paced Point Pleasant Boro, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, during a six-goal third quarter that helped the Panthers earn a 10-0 victory over Manchester in Manchester Township. Lada scored one of her two goals and picked up an assist during a huge third quarter for Point...
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
Somoye’s two goals leads Doane Academy over Burlington City - Boys soccer recap
Fawaz Somoye score the game-winning goal in the second half to give Doane Academy a 2-1 victory over Burlington City in Burlington. Somoye found the back of the net in the first half but Burlington City (0-2) tied it up before the break. Doane finished with 11 shots on goal compared to seven from Burlington City.
