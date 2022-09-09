Read full article on original website
Related
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Girls soccer recap
Rylie Rampone converted a feed from Violet Nolan in the second half to provide Manasquan with a 2-1 road victory over Freehold Borough. Kali Saito tied the score at 1-all in the first half for Manasquan (2-1), which outshot Freehold Borough (0-3) by 16-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
Ferris over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Ferullo and Martin Schall each scored a goal as Ferris defeated Bayonne, 2-1 in Jersey City. German Garcia and Jonathan Seda added assists for Ferris, now 2-1, scored both goals in the first half. Ferullo now has four goals in the first three games. It was the second win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doane Academy over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka completed a hat trick while Samara Johnson added two goals as Doane Academy won on the road, 5-1, over Pennsauken. Nadia Bhuiyan stopped 12 shots to preserve the win for Doane (1-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Newark Tech over Payne Tech - Boys soccer recap
Abraham Vargas made four saves to keep Payne Tech off the scoreboard as Newark Tech earned a 1-0 victory on Monday afternoon in Newark. The defense was strong for both sides but Newark Tech (3-0) got a first half goal from Matthew Buestan. This would prove to be the game-winner...
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
Bordentown over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers scored two goals to power Bordentown to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross Prep in Bordentown. Adam Wieczkowski also scored for Bordentown, which led 2-0 at halftime. Wieczkowski has scored in back-to-back games while Beyers notched his seventh career multi-goal game. Joey Klama had an assist as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alvarado powers No. 3 Kearny past Union City - Boys soccer recap
Alejandro Alvarado had three goals and an assist to lift Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-3 victory over Union City in Union City. Johan Baez added a goal for Kearny (2-0) and Alex Cruz made 10 saves in the win. Union City falls to 0-2.
J.P. Stevens defeats Edison - Boys soccer recap
J.P. Stevens (2-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a score from Salian before tacking on two more in the second. Aleksey Sergeev also scored a goal while Dhruv Dodda, Kaston Chen, and Zachary Mokrauer had an assist. Edison dropped to 0-2. The N.J....
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Roselle Park over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic and Patryk Kaszubowski each scored a pair of goals to lead Roselle Park to a 6-2 win over host Roselle Catholic. Nathaniel Arango added two assists for Roselle Park, which outscored Roselle Catholic 3-0 in the second half to break open a close game and improve to 2-0.
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Haddonfield over West Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matt Murschell and Andrew Guveiyian scored second-half goals to spark Haddonfield past rival West Deptford 2-1 under the lights in Haddonfield. Daire Roddy assisted on both goals and Alexander Goldman made six saves to help Haddonfield improve to 1-2. West Deptford fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Neptune over Pinelands - Boys soccer recap
Ernst Louisius scored two goals to lead Neptune past Pinelands, 4-0, in Egg Harbor Township. Kervins Lafortune and Jack Tinik also scored for Neptune (1-1), which led just 1-0 at the break. Kevin O’Neil made 10 save for the shutout. Pinelands outshot Neptune 10-9. Aaron Johnson made five saves...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0