Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Yardbarker
No Joe? Jets could make move from Flacco at QB
Joe Flacco is not being benched by the New York Jets yet, but head coach Robert Saleh stopped short of saying he would start Week 2. Flacco started Sunday in the Jets' Week 1 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but converted only 2 of 14 third-down chances in a 24-9 defeat. He was also pressured 19 times and averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skip Bayless: 'You can make the case that Cooper Rush is almost as good as Dak Prescott'
Dallas Cowboys fans received a double dose of bad news late Sunday night, as they not only fell 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but also saw franchise quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a serious thumb injury. While an official timetable for Prescott's return hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon, reports have said that he could be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win
Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl
The only thing Buffalo Bills fans seem to enjoy more than their team winning football games is launching themselves through tables at their pre-and post-game tailgates. It is their thing. And one of their former quarterbacks says he will join them in the practice if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl this season.
Yardbarker
Extent of Dak Prescott’s hand injury revealed
Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and he will now be sidelined for several games. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb when Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette, Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade words on Twitter following controversial play
Despite a solid individual performance from All-Pro and reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys were handily defeated at home on Sunday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. Overnight and into Monday morning, a particular play involving Parsons and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette began making the rounds on social media.
Yardbarker
Reports Indicate Positive Injury Report For Steelers’ Running Back Najee Harris After Week 1 Win
There has been some speculation from other outlets that Harris may have suffered a high ankle sprain. If you’re not familiar with a high ankle sprain it’s worse than a regular low ankle sprain. High ankle sprains can sometimes linger for months when it comes to skill players. The reports speculated that Harris may miss 2-3 weeks.
Yardbarker
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
Yardbarker
Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad
Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992. Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract
The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
Comments / 0